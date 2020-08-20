Store Covers Dead Body With Umbrellas in Brazil, Business as Usual

Twitter

"This is capitalism."

A supermarket in Brazil hid a dead worker's body with umbrellas so the store could remain open.

Shocking images circulating on social media show how the Carrefour in Recife opted against closing the store, instead surrounding the corpse with boxes and beach umbrellas.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old sales manager Manoel Moisés Cavalcante, reportedly fell ill while working at the store, before dropping dead on the beer aisle.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred on August 14.

In a statement, the company said it was following procedure in not moving the body — but admitted it was a mistake to continue serving customers.

It added first aid was rendered and an ambulance called, and that management "followed guidelines to not remove the body from its place."

🇧🇷 FLASH - L’enseigne #Carrefour présente ses excuses après avoir laissé un #magasin ouvert au #Brésil, malgré la présence d’un #cadavre à l’intérieur. Le corps a été caché avec des #parapluies. Les #secours avaient demandé de ne pas toucher au défunt. (G1) pic.twitter.com/8V7yWg2uQi — Conflits (@Conflits_FR) August 20, 2020 @Conflits_FR

"The company erred in not closing the store immediately after what happened to await the funeral service, as well as in not finding the correct way to look after the body," it said.

It said it has now changed guidelines to ensure mandatory closure, should anybody else die in the store in the future.

"We apologize to the family and stand ready to support them in whatever way necessary," it added.

Reaction to the images on social media was universal in its revulsion.

"When capitalism & a cruel disregard for dignity are one in the same," one wrote.

"They kept the corpse hidden for 3h cause closing the store = losing money," another posted.

A third simply summarized: "This is capitalism."

It's not the first grim story connected to Carrefour in Brazil; according to Reuters, in 2018 a security guard came under fire after he beat a street dog to death with a metal bar.