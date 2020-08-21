Luann de Lesseps Drops Music Video for Fifth Single, 'Viva La Diva'

YouTube

"See this faux fur, it's cruelty free, like me."

Countess Luann de Lesseps is embracing the diva within with her latest single, "Viva La Diva."

The "Real Housewives of New York" star/cabaret singer's collaboration with Desmond Child dropped on Friday, along with a glam music video.

The video begins with Lu looking into the camera, referencing one of her other songs as she tells viewers, "If you want the truth and nothin' but the truth, someone's gotta set you straight. I told ya, money doesn't buy you class, but a diva has needs."

In the female empowerment track, she sings, "Once upon a time a woman walked two steps behind, afraid to talk and speak her mind, kept it all inside, but those days are over, listen sista!"

After telling women to release their inner diva, comes our favorite line: "You see these rings? They're mine. You see these shoes? They're Jimmy Choos. See this faux fur, it's cruelty-free, like me."

Lu told PEOPLE she hopes "fans will connect to their inner diva when they hear the lyrics."

"Everyone has gone through hard times in their life, especially nowadays," she added. "I believe the diva in all of us is what gets us through. Strength, courage and the ability to be the captain of your own ship without making excuses for being who we are."

The video was reportedly filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below with just a two-person crew. The stage is where she had her first cabaret show.