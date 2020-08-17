Constantine Maroulis Spills on RHONY Hookups After He's Linked to Three of the Show's Stars

Getty/Bravo

Constantine Maroulis found himself trending along with "The Real Housewives of New York," after he was linked to three of the show's cast members on the latest episode -- and, now, he's confirming viewer speculation.

During a girls trip to Cancun, Luann de Lesseps started showing the women photos of a mystery man on her phone. Ramona Singer exclaimed she also knew the man -- whose face wasn't shown and whose name was bleeped out -- and added, "We share a lot of people, don't we?"

Lu then said Tinsley also had "a story" with the guy -- who Lu claimed "won American Idol" -- as well, leading viewers to speculate they were all talking about Maroulis.

In a new interview on the "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, Constantine confirmed he is, in fact, the mystery man and said his "phone started blowing up" after the episode aired.

"I'm like, 'What the f--k?'" he exclaimed. "I guess I got a million calls about it. A couple of people sent me the video and I was like, 'Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah, they're definitely talking about me!'"

While it was no secret he and Tinsley dated, Maroulis opened up about their relationship first.

"Tinsley and I like legitimately went out many years ago during the height of 'Rock of Ages,'" he said, referring to the Broadway musical in which he starred. "I know a lot of people think it was like bullshit for her TV show ["High Society" on The CW], but we genuinely really care for each other and liked each other."

"I just think there was a lot going on for both of us. And I got to know her mom, got to know her sister very well, Dabney, and I love her mom and they've supported me over the years on so many projects," he continued. "Tinsley went through a lot and I was there for her, I'd like to think. People thought it was totally fake, it wasn't though, it was real. She's gonna hate me for saying this, but once she started calling me her boyfriend, I was like, 'What?' I don't like titles, is that terrible?"

When talk turned to the other women in the cast, Maroulis said he didn't want to come across as "thirsty" after being linked to more than one of them. "I don't think it's really new news, I've been to events with Luann, with other people, we've been photographed together," he added, "but we've also been cognizant of it not being, 'Oh, they're together.'"

He said he met Lu after he was contacted about being in her cabaret show, saying they "had a lot of chemistry" with each other on stage. When asked how long he was "together with Luann," Maroulis was less forthcoming with the details.

"We were just friends, we enjoyed each other's company. If we were lucky to hang out here and there, we'd always have a good time together," he said. "[It's] not like we went out like officially for an extended period of time or something like that."

When asked whether they kissed, he said, "A kiss, yeah" -- before adding that they even kissed on stage at one of her shows. He also clarified that he never told the Countess he won "American Idol."

"Ramona is amazing. Ramona I might've met before I met before Luanne, met before a lot of them," he continued. "She's just a lot of fun and I don't drink or smoke anymore, not for a long time ... [but] we've had some drinks together and she's got a great body and she's got a great personality and she's got a great apartment."

"She's like really a New York soul and she's very youthful too. She's a lot of fun," he added. "People seem to have a lot to say about that, in particular, but she's great."

Maroulis said he's still close with Ramona and spoke with her -- and most of the women -- after the episode aired.

"They were like, 'Did you see the show?' And I was like, 'What are we talking about? Why is everyone texting me?'" he said. "And Ramona sent me, she was able to text me an episode. I haven't watched it yet. I mean, they bleeped out my name. So, you know, I don't know why they did that, but that's cool. I feel like they dragged way more people under the bus on a regular basis."

He said he never dated any of the women "at the same time or anything" and claimed they all have "nice things to say about me because it's all about respect." He added, "I deliver the goods, so I don't think they have much bad stuff to say about me."

When asked who the best kisser was out of Tinsley, Ramona and Luann, he wouldn't commit.

"Oh God, I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I really don't," he said. "Everyone kisses in different ways, you know? I feel like I'm a good kisser."