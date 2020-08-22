Rose McGowan Slams 'F--king Fraud' Alyssa Milano, Claims She Made Charmed Set 'Toxic'

The actresses' former "Charmed" co-star Holly Marie Combs chimed in, as well as Patricia Arquette.

Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan engaged in yet another brutal Twitter war after the latter claimed the Democratic party has "achieved nothing."

It all began on Thursday night following the conclusion of the Democratic convention, in which Joe Biden officially accepted the party's nomination. McGowan, a vocal critic of both Biden and Donald Trump, took to Twitter to slam the DNC, Biden and all Democrats, calling them ''monsters" and "frauds."

"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?," began McGowan, 46. "Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–-kers."

"You are the season of darkness," she added. "@JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie."

On Friday afternoon, Milano responded to her former "Charmed" co-star by sharing a "thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place."

Starting with women earning the right to vote with the 19th Amendment in 1920, Milano provided over two dozen examples of things Democrats have accomplished over the last century, including the signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the enactment of the Violence Against Women's Act -- signed by President Bill Clinton and authored by Biden -- in 1994, and the election of the first Black president, President Barack Obama.

"Across the nation, on issues of abortion, women's rights, access to healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, and personal freedoms, at every level of government, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople" Milano wrote at the end of her 26-tweet thread, before hitting back at McGowan.

"Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you," Milano continued. "It's the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets."

The "Who's the Boss" actress, 47, concluded by encouraging her followers to add anything she "missed" as well as "any personal stories about how policy set forth by the Democratic Party has helped you."

Patricia Arquette also replied to McGowan's accusation, writing, "Without Democrats we wouldn't have LGBT marriage. The Violence Against Women Act. Prexisting condition protections for healthcare, we wouldn't have had 2 more states pass Equal Rights for women legislation, rape kit processing for backlog."

"I don't wish Rose Bad in any way," she added. "I just thought those points needed to be rebutted."

While McGowan has yet to respond to Arquette, she went off on Milano, accusing her of creating a "toxic" environment on the "Charmed" set and stealing the #MeToo movement from Tarana Burke.

"Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, 'I was not born with enough middle fingers," she wrote, before adding in another tweet, "If I had been the leader of the Suffragettes, I would have waited and fought for EVERYONE'S right to vote. They f--ked up. And you wonder why Black Women think white feminists are frauds. Most are."

"1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana," she tweeted. "You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on 'Charmed.'"

"2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this shit!" McGowan alleged. "Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f--king fraud."

McGowan concluded by posting a link to a new interview with ABC News, in which the activist said Milano "is a lie."

On Friday night, Milano fired back in another tweet.

"Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?" she quipped, before adding, "Everyone saying sweet things -- I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things -- I see you. F--k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people."

Meanwhile, Holly Marie Combs, McGowan and Milano's other "Charmed" co-star -- and third witch sister -- chimed in on the drama.

When a fan asked Combs if she thinks McGowan "is helping Trump get re-elected by attacking Democrats and Biden?!," Combs replied, "I think everyone should vote for the future they want."

"Beautiful," Milano replied.

Combs, 46, who often tweets about her disapproval of Trump, later added, "I mean was there ever an episode [of 'Charmed'] where we all got along? No. No one would've watched that show. It's ok."

"Call your siblings, parents and grandparents," she added. "Breathe deep thankfully. Life is short and just got shorter for many. That's what Piper [her 'Charmed' character] would’ve said. As she blew something up."

"This administration and political climate has torn real life families apart," Combs tweeted. "Some tv families as well. The greatest thing about this country is our independence and our individual freedoms to think and speak for ourselves. 'Charmed' gave us 4 distinct voices. That is legacy. Still."

After Combs had chimed in, "Charmed" became a trending topic on Twitter Saturday morning as fans said the drama meant that possible reunion of the CW series was never going to happen.

This isn't the first time Milano and McGowan have beefed over Biden. Back in April, McGowan called out Milano over her support of the presidential nominee after sexual assault allegations against him had resurfaced.

Milano revealed why she was silent on the resurfaced claims, saying she believes in due process for the presidential nominee before passing judgment, even though she has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement.

"I did my work and I spoke to Times Up and I just don't feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I have known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation," she said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I am sure that mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if they found more evidence."

After Milano posted a link to the interview on Twitter, McGowan commented, "You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

Milano replied a few hours later, "I continue to support you and applaud your bravery as well as acknowledge all the people you have helped along the way, @Rosemcgowan. Be well and stay safe."

