Kristen Bell Gives Update on Dax Shepard's Condition After Motorcycle Accident

Kristen Bell says her husband, Dax Shepard, is home "safe and sound" as he recovers from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to give an update on her husband's condition, revealing Shepard "shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs."

Bell, 40, posted a selfie of herself and Shepard, who appeared to be icing his shoulder, as the two sit on a couch. The "Good Place" star also shared an X-Ray of Shepard's shoulder injury.

"Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room). Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!"

Bell's post came just a few days after Shepard first revealed he needed surgery following the motorcycle accident. During an episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast earlier this week, Shepard, 45, recalled in detail how he injured himself while riding at a racetrack, describing the accident as "a little demoralizing."

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard -- hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," began Shepard. "And then someone turned in and they had the right to. I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full braking and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard," he continued. "First time I'd ever been down at the track, it was a little demoralizing. It was a bummer."

Though "The Ranch" star said he was "thoroughly yelled at" by the track crew -- and had suffered multiple injuries -- he iced his shoulder and hand for "about an hour and a half" and then got back on the motorcycle for "two sessions" on the track.

"It was just too painful by the end of it," Shepard admitted, adding that he and his friends then drove back home to Los Angeles.

However, the next day, the "CHIPS" actor realized he "really should go get this checked out."

"I've been at the hospital for seven hours today," Shepard said. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I had broken a couple of months ago."

On Wednesday, Shepard posted a shirtless photo that featured dark bruises and scrapes on his shoulder. In the post, the "Top Gear America" host thanked his fans for their concern.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern. ♥️🍒♥️🍒♥️"

