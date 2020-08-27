Kris Jenner Breaks Down as Kardashian Family Struggles to Adjust to Quarantine

E!

It's been difficult for the Kardashian-Jenner family to be apart amid coronavirus quarantine.

And momager, Kris, is taking it the hardest.

"We're at another week of quarantine. It's going to be a while until we get together for a family dinner again," the matriarch tells the camera. "So I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it will be really fun."

"I feel like I've been FaceTiming with everyone these days, so...." Khloe added with a shrug. "I'm excited!"

The clip then shows Kris, Khloe, Scott, Kim and Kendall all joining the video conference from their homes.

"I don't know about you guys, but I have good days and bad days, but it's about just not being able to see you guys. I get really sad," Kris relays to the group and Khloe adds, "Well, it's very weird for me too. The whole thing is just hard and it's like, how long is this going to go on for and what's gonna happen?"

After Kim asks Kris how Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon is doing, Kris becomes emotional as she shares her concern over her mom being all alone.

"She's good. She's like you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely," explains Kris. "I know you all do, but just don't forget. The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down and we just drove around, you know, just some familiar spots."

"I literally went home and just... it was good," Kris adds, beginning to choke up. "I just miss her. I feel so bad because she's lonely. And she's been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture."

"I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we're going to go and what we're going to do," she continues in a confessional while a video montage of clips of her and her mother plays in the background. "The longer this goes [I feel a] sense of loss because I can't be with her."

