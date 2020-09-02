Andy Cohen Says He 'Pissed Off' Anderson Cooper By Posting Shirtless Pics of Him

Instagram

"I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off!"

Andy Cohen's plan to tick off his BFF Anderson Cooper was a success!

The Bravo boss took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post shirtless pictures of the CNN host in hopes to get a rise from his buddy of almost 25 years.

"If it were a normal year, I'd be on vacation with my pal... threatening to post shirtless pics of him," he wrote alongside two snaps of Anderson posing sans top. "Well, it's 2020 and I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off! #Silverfox."

Soon afterwards, Cohen gave an update on his platonic ploy during an Instagram Story, confessing, "Anderson is so pissed at me, you guys."

Chilling out on his deck in the clip, Cohen once again admitted he was bored and that there was no one around to entertain him, as his baby boy, Ben, was asleep inside the house.

"So, what else am I supposed to do?" he continued. "Maybe I'll do an Instagram Live later, I don't know. I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch. That's what's happening here. And maybe I'll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson."

Cooper has yet to publicly respond, but he has made it clear in the past that the two TV personalities are extremely close. He even admitted they met when they were set up for a blind date.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, "I'm not dating this guy," Cooper confessed on a 2016 episode of "WWHL."

"He broke my cardinal rule. He mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me," he added, referencing his famous socialite mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Their relationship grew over the years, culminating in a stage tour, "AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" and hosting CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" together since 2017.

Last August, Cohen told USA Today, "We've gotten much closer since I've had the talk show and since we've been on tour together. I mean we've been friends for 25 years. He's just an incredibly loyal and caring and sensitive and great friend."

And they regularly share their experiences together as first time fathers on social media, as Cooper welcomed son Wyatt in May.

But still... Cooper, it's your move.