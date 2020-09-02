Beyonce Sends Katy Perry a Stunning Floral Arrangement to Celebrate Birth of Daisy

Getty

New mom Katy Perry received a special gift from Beyonce.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the pop star revealed Queen B sent her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to celebrate the birth of her and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby, Daisy.

Perry, 35, posted a photo of the stunning floral arrangement, which featured white roses, tulips, orchids and more.

"Ily @beyonce," she wrote alongside the pic.

Beyonce, 38 -- who shares 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins: daughter, Rumi, and son, Sir, with husband Jay-Z -- also sent Perry a sweet card with the flowers.

"Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyonce," the note read.

As shown on the card's stationery, Beyonce ordered the bouquet from Mark's Garden, a celeb-loved floral and event designer. According to the Daily Mail, Mark's bouquets start at $250.

Perry and Bloom, 43, announced the arrival of their daughter on August 28, revealing they had named the newborn, Daisy Dove Bloom. The pair, who got engaged back in February 2019, shared their big announcement through UNICEF's Instagram.

"We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organization captioned a sweet black-and-white image of the proud new parents holding their daughter's tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the happy couple shared as part of the official announcement.

The two also used their platform and status with UNICEF to take the publicity that will inevitably surround this birth reveal to speak out about the challenges faced by many other expectant mothers.

"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

Daisy is the first child for Perry, while Bloom also shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

