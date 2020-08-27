Katy Perry Gives Birth, Reveals Name of First Child with Orlando Bloom

Getty

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

After bringing fans along on her pregnancy journey through her music, Katy Perry opted to go with UNICEF for the birth announcement.

Rather than reveal that she had given birth to a daughter, her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, through her music -- or even her own social media page -- Perry and Bloom instead opted to allow the charity organization to share the big announcement.

"We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organization captioned a sweet black-and-white image of the proud new parents holding their daughter's tiny hand.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They even shared the baby girl's name, which is positively tame by celebrity standards. We can't help but suspect that Perry had an idea what she was going to call her child, considering her recent "Daisies" music video.

There's something sweet about the fact that Daisy Dove Bloom -- and how cool and clever is Daisy Bloom as a name? -- was actually featured in a music video bearing her name, even if she was still hiding out inside her mama's belly at the time.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the happy couple shared as part of the official announcement.

The couple also used their platform and status with UNICEF to take the publicity that will inevitably surround this birth reveal to speak out about the challenges faced by many other expectant mothers.

"We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

The couple even set up a donation page through UNICEF in celebration of their daughter's arrival so their fans can support "a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child." Both Perry and Bloom have shared the post to their own Instagram pages, as well.

This is her first child, and the second for "The Lord of the Rings" star, who shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

As for Perry, she's got plenty of reasons to smile this week. After giving birth on Wednesday, her newest album "Smile" is set to drop two days later on Friday, August 28.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.