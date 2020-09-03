Nikki Bella Says She Doesn't Have 'Any Help' with Son Matteo Because of Artem Being on DWTS

Getty

She also details her 24-hour labor.

If being a new mom during a global pandemic wasn't hard enough, Nikki Bella is also facing another obstacle: the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

On Wednesday's new episode of "The Bellas Podcast," the former WWE star revealed she doesn't have "any help" taking care of her newborn son, Matteo, because her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, is preparing for his return to the "DWTS" ballroom.

"Artem is on 'Dancing With the Stars' and that has left me alone with Matteo -- who is right next to me -- and because of COVID too, I don't have any help. It's just me," said Nikki, who welcomed Matteo on July 31.

Fortunately, the "Total Bellas" star assured she's not completely alone, noting that she gets "a little help" from her twin sister, Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter, Brie, welcomed their second child, Buddy, on August 1, just one day after Nikki gave birth to Matteo.

"They've been amazing," Nikki said of Brie and Bryan.

Also during the episode, which marked Nikki and Brie's return to their podcast since welcoming their baby boys last month, the twins went into "crazy" detail about their birthing experiences, which, in Nikki's case, included a 24-hour labor period.

"Because of COVID, you have to always have your mask on," Nikki began. "There are just so many rules. Once you're in your room, you're not allowed to leave."

According to Nikki, when she reached the "24-hour mark" it was time for her to start pushing.

"I will say pushing is the hardest workout I've ever done in my entire life," she said. "I give it to you moms! I mean, I have been slammed on mats. I have broken my neck. I had played soccer competitively for 13 years, competitive track...nothing is harder than that."

Nikki noted that she wore the mask the entire time she was in labor, but was able to take it off to push, which she did for "two hours straight."

The "Total Divas" star said doctors then told her she had two rounds more to push and if that didn't work, she was going to have to have a C-section, something Nikki didn't want.

"I'm shocked my insides didn't shoot out into my doctor's face. I almost ripped the handlebars off [of the hospital bed]," she recalled. "I pushed so hard and on that last round, I pushed Matteo out. And he came out vaginally, and that was the most incredible feeling ever."

Nikki added that the doctor praised her determination.

"She said, 'I've never seen someone so competitive wanting to get their baby out vaginally,'" Nikki recalled. "She saw the change in my eyes when she knew I only had two more rounds of pushing."

