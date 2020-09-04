19 Celebrity Couples Who've Been Married Over 25 Years

Getty

Despite the ups and downs of life in the spotlight, these celebrity couples are going strong!

Successfully navigating marriage can be a difficult task, and when a couple has the added pressure of Hollywood, it can put even more strain on a relationship.

Despite the constant headlines about celebrity splits, plenty of famous couples have stood the test of time. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars have been happily married over 25 years after walking down the aisle.

From Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Keith Richards and Patti Hansen, these couples have all navigated the ups and downs of life with their partners by their side.

Check out some of the celebrity marriages that have lasted over a quarter of a century.

1. Rob Lowe & Sheryl Berkoff - 29 Years

Rob Lowe and his makeup artist wife Sheryl Berkoff first met in the '80s through a mutual friend. They reconnected on the set of “Bad Influence” and began dating, tying the knot in July of 1991. The couple shared children Edward and John.

"I really attribute it to that we picked the right partners. She picked the right partner for her. I picked the right partner for me, and at the end of it, we're best friends. We don't try to change each other. We're very forgiving of each other's faults but the other thing is, each of us are really willing to work on our relationship when we need it and, listen, over 30 years there are times when we need it," Rob said on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast.

2. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson - 32 Years

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson originally met on the set of "Bosom Buddies" and later reconnected while filming "Volunteers." The duo got married in April of 1988 and now have 2 children -- Chet and Truman.

"When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of, 'Hey, this is the place!'—I felt that anyway. I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons," Tom told ET.

3. Meryl Streep & Don Gummer - 42 Years

Meryl Streep met husband Don Gummer less than a year after her boyfriend John Cazale passed away from cancer. The duo were introduced by Meryl’s brother in 1978 and tied the knot later that year. They went on to welcome children Louisa, Grace, Mamie and Henry.

"First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me," Meryl said in her Academy Awards acceptance speech in 2012.

4. Billy & Janice Crystal - 50 Years

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have been together since their teen years. The couple said "I do" during a ceremony in 1970, which means the couple have been married for five decades! The duo share two children - Jennifer and Lindsay.

"We laugh a lot. We've grown together, we’ve parented together, we've grandparented together. I'm lucky that I found the person when I was 18," Billy told Us Weekly.

5. Lisa Kudrow & Michel Stern - 25 Years

Lisa Kudrow met her ad executive husband Michel Stern through a friend in 1987 but didn't start dating for several years. Then in 1995, the very private couple officially tied the knot and welcomed their son Julian three years later.

"[Michel and I] respect each other's independence, and I don't mean that as a euphemism. I don't mean relationship-wise outside the marriage. Clear? But I don't like to travel. So if he wants to go on a golf trip, he goes. I think people get in trouble [when they assume they're] supposed to be one unit, in sync about everything. [Marriage] is like being on a team. Each teammate is different, but you have the same goal," Lisa told Glamour Magazine.

6. Bryan Cranston & Robin Dearden - 31 Years

Bryan Cranston and his wife Robin Dearden met on the set of "Airwolf" in 1986, but were both in other relationships at the time. They ran into each other again a few years later and got married in 1989.

"I think it was serendipitous, because, as Robin says, if we had been unencumbered at the time and started dating, she doesn’t think that we would have stayed together. But because she had a boyfriend and I had a girlfriend, we were able to flirt without the heavy sexual tension, but there was sexual tension, let me tell you," Bryan told People.

The couple have one daughter named Taylor.

7. Harry Connick Jr. & Jill Goodacre - 26 Years

Harry Connick Jr. and his model wife Jill Goodacre met in 1990 and got married four years later. The couple share three daughters - Georgia, Sara Kate and Charlotte.

"I've been with Jill for 27 years, I have three daughters, so I have a little bit of experience… And in my experience, love and respect are paramount, and that's what my relationship with Jill is predicated upon, and that's what we try to teach our girls. I think respect in general and love are two things that we could use a lot more of," Harry told Fox News.

8. Steve Carell & Nancy Walls - 25 Years

Steve Carell and his wife Nancy Walls met in 1995 when he was teaching an improv class at Second City in Chicago and got married the same year. Throughout the years, the duo have worked together often, including Nancy’s guest appearance on “The Office.”

"I knew early on that she was the right one. I'll never forget standing at the altar and I saw her coming down the aisle—immediately a sense of calm came over me. There was an ethereal sense of how right it all was and more than anything it was very empowering knowing that person was going to be my partner and have my back. It just made me feel strong, and I'll never forget it," Steve told The Guardian.

Steve and Nancy have two children - Elisabeth and John.

9. Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan - 32 Years

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met when they were cast as love interests on "Family Ties" in the 1980s. Things didn’t happen right away for the couple as Tracy was in a relationship with Kevin Bacon and Michael was dating Nancy McKeon. Eventually, the duo found their way to each other and made things official in 1988. Michael and Tracy have stuck together in the good times and bad, like when Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

"Through it all we've loved each other," Michael told O Magazine, with Tracy adding, "And that love never died. We had a solid foundation to begin with."

10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall - 33 Years

Julia Louis-Dreyfus met her husband Brad Hall while attending Northwestern University where she auditioned for a play Brad was producing. The duo went on to become "Saturday Night Live" cast mates together and got married in 1987. They share sons Henry and Charlie.

"I married the right guy for me, and that was lucky. But my marriage and my family have been a priority. That may sound stupid. Many people would say exactly that. But I worked very, very hard to keep us intact. And it's been my pleasure, because it's the only way I could have survived in this business — with my family unit in place," Julia told the New York Times.

11. Mark & Marilou Hamill - 42 Years

Mark and Marilou Hamill met when she was a dental hygienist and he was her patient. After a brief breakup, the couple reunited and got married in 1978. The private couple later welcomed three children - Nathan, Griffin and Chelsea.

When asked for advice for a successful marriage during a Reddit AMA, Mark replied, "I just was lucky I found the right person. If you’re lucky enough to find your soulmate, you have to keep your fingers crossed. A really short manual would read ‘Don’t cheat,’ because that seems to be where people break up. When you go through tricky periods you have to work on it and having children helps because you know you’re trying to find a way to make everyone happy."

12. Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest - 36 Years

Jamie Lee Curtis knew she was destined to marry her husband Christoper Guest! After seeing him in a magazine, her agent gave him her number. Christopher didn’t call at first but after the duo ran into each other, they finally set up a date. They were married that same year.

"Chris and I have a wonderful, complicated, imperfect life. And a very real marriage. I'll never know why I thought we'd understand each other when I saw his photograph. Hidden in that smirk, I think, was a little secret that only I knew," Jamie wrote on Oprah.com.

Jamie and Christoper share children Annie and Thomas.

13. Ringo Starr & Barbara Bach - 39 Years

Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach met in 1980 on the set of "Caveman" where Ringo immediately fell in love with her. The couple were married by 1981.

"There's no escape...I think I love Barbara as much [today] as I did [when we met] – and I’m beyond blessed that she loves me and we’re still together," Ringo told People.

14. Denzel & Pauletta Washington 1983

Denzel Washington met his wife Pauletta in 1977 but they didn’t tie the knot until 1983. It took three proposals for Pauletta to say yes! After walking down the aisle, the couple welcomed four children - John, Olivia, Malcolm and Katia.

"I don't know if it's show business that has a monopoly on divorce, it's just that you hear about it. I just think that you have to work at it. Not give up on each other. It's a commitment. It's not all the honeymoon, it doesn't last forever, so you work at it. And hopefully you're good friends first, that might help!" Denzel said during a Reddit AMA.

15. Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick - 32 Years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick first connected on the set of “Lemon Sky”but actually had a chance encounter many years before. When Kevin was a 19-years-old he was in a local play that a 12-year-old Kyra had attended. Afterwards, they bumped into each other at a deli and Kyra's older brother encouraged her to tell him she enjoyed the performance.

Years later, the couple reconnected and were married in 1988, later welcoming children Sosie and Travis.

16. Dolly Parton & Carl Dean - 54 Years

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean tied the knot in 1966 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

"He's a blessing to me. Not everyone is lucky enough to be with someone for 50 years, but I have been. He has been the love of my life and the life of my love," Dolly told People.

17. Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson - 40 Years

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson met in college while he was attending Morehouse University and she was attending Spelman University. The couple got married in 1980 and later welcomed their daughter Zoe.

"It's the commitment to that other person and what that means to you. It's your shared history and being mature enough at a point to say to yourself, 'How would the other person feel? ...Marriage changes the dynamic of how we perceive ourselves because we have to start thinking of someone else,'" Samuel said on the Today show.

18. Jeff Bridges & Susan Geston - 43 Years

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston met while he was filming "Rancho Deluxe" and she was working as a waitress on the ranch that served as part of the film's set. While she initially turned him down, they crossed paths again and began dating. Susan moved to California with Jeff when filming wrapped.

They tied the knot in 1977 and have since welcomed three children and worked on numerous films together.

19. Keith Richards & Patti Hansen - 37 Years

Keith Richards and his model wife Patti Hansen first met at Studio 54 in 1979 and reconnected several months later. After a few years of dating and a few proposals, Keith and Pattie got married in 1983.

"Any marriage, Rolling Stone or not, there's definitely going to be some rocky mountains there...But on the whole, it's great. We both have the same morals and background. We both come from working-class families. I think we are very similar in many ways. You know, he works and I have the house waiting for him with all the flowers and make sure he has all his bangers and mash in the fridge," Patti told Vogue.