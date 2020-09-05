Why Chrissy Teigen Is 'Thrilled' to Get Botox During Her Pregnancy

Getty

"It's just so bad but I see the light finally."

Chrissy Teigen said she is excited to use a cosmetic treatment to help with her "really really bad" pregnancy headaches.

On Friday, the model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, took to Twitter to open up about how getting Botox shots in her neck treats her pain.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," tweeted Teigen, 34. "was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms."

"anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally," she added.

When a fan asked for "more info," Teigen revealed she's used Botox for other reasons in the past, saying the shots were "life changing" for headaches caused by teeth grinding.

"Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches," she wrote. "You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing."

After another fan told the "Cravings" author that she wasn't allowed to get Botox to help her pregnancy migraines, Teigen offered some advice about how the woman -- or any of her female followers -- could get treatment if they were originally turned down.

"Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic," she tweeted. "it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB."

Teigen and Legend, who also share 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles, revealed they were expecting their third child during Legend's music video for 'Wild" last month.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host's current pregnancy isn't the first time she's suffered from severe pregnancy headaches.

When she was pregnant with Miles back in 2017, Teigen asked her followers on Twitter if they had any tips as to how she could treat her pain.

"I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant," she wrote at the time. "But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft."

