Weirdest Postmates Orders Placed By Celebrities

Getty

Because even famous people get strange late night cravings...

Since the launch of Postmates in 2011, the service has made millions of deliveries to customers around the United States -- and that includes some famous folks!

Celebrities have clearly taken advantage of the service as it means they can get exactly what they need without having to worry about getting photographed by the paparazzi on a bad hair day. Some celebs have spent thousands of dollars on the app, buying everything from their favorite foods to space heaters to music video props!

Thankfully, Postmates keeps track of just what these celebs are buying and (with their permission) have been sharing the stats of their purchases throughout the years.

Here's some of the strange things celebrities have ordered on Postmates.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of Postmates, placing orders that totaled more than $10,000 over the course of 2018. When Postmates took a look at her history, they noticed that she most often uses the app at breakfast time to purchase her most ordered items -- matcha lattes and cream cheese bagels. Kylie has also placed orders from McDonalds, Umami Burger and over 60 other merchants.

Among her more unusual orders, Kylie headed to the app to acquire “three cozy blankets,” nail polish remover and at one point, she even requested a single carrot.

2. The Weeknd

The Weeknd has placed over 300 orders using Postmates, usually ordering from some of his favorite local LA spots. His top orders favor healthy, plant-based restaurants including Kreation and Crossroads. One time, he even ordered a single glass of orange juice!

Postmates doesn’t stop at food for The Weeknd though! He’s used the app to order numerous board games, toys for his pup Caesar, and requested Call of Duty two different times!

Recently, The Weeknd even used the app to pick up some important props. He used Postmates to acquire his signature nose bandaid for his performance on “Saturday Night Live” and even the infamous black gloves he wore in the “Blinding Lights” music video.

3. Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a big fan of pizza and has used Postmates to order a pie over 35 times since downloading the app in 2015. Since joining, she’s ordered over 300 times including making purchases from her favorite spots like La Scala, Sugarfish and Tender Greens.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Postmates says Katy has increased her orders of Strawberry Banana Smoothies and Pinkberry -- a small Original with two servings of Fruity Pebbles and Milk Chocolate Crunch.

As for Katy’s orders that weren’t as typical, she once ordered a pack of Goddess Oracle Cards and a pack of Angel Oracle Cards from Namaste Bookshop in New York City!

4. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been Postmates users since 2015 and have taken full advantage of the app, with more than 3000 items delivered across 657 orders. While that may seem like a lot of items, it can easily add up, like the time Chrissy accidentally ordered 25 bottles of A1 steak sauce or the time she received five bags of limes (totaling almost 200 pieces of the citrus fruit) instead of five individual limes.

In an unusual tradition for the couple, John and Chrissy have Postmated McDonald’s on Christmas Eve two years in a row! They also always get pho for dinner the night before Thanksgiving.

"We are so used to traditional Thanksgiving meals, we just want to do something different for the day before. It’s perfect," John told Postmates.

5. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a creature of habit when it comes to Postmates and returns to her favorite spots pretty often! Demi frequently orders from Starbucks, Yogurt Stop and Alfred Coffee. She’s even ordered sushi from KOI Restaurant over 15 times!

But Demi doesn’t just use Postmates for food though! She’s purchased sponges and playing cards from 7-Eleven and treats for her pups from a pet store. At one point, she made an order for small Post-its and ballpoint pens from Staples.

Her strangest purchase? Perhaps it was her request for a birthday card with cats on it or the time she ordered a single Twinkie!

6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has spent over $10,000 on Postmates since joining the app back in 2015. Some of her most expensive orders have come from Matsuhisa, the largest being a request for $588 worth of sushi!

While most of Kendall’s orders are pretty typical, she did once order a space heater from Target. Her history also shows that one day she placed an order for Mexican shredded cheese and American cheese singles from Whole Foods in the early AM.

7. Zendaya

Zendaya joined Postmates in 2015 and since then, has ordered over 800 items. Over the past few years, Zendaya has relied on the app for everyday essentials including toothpaste, floss, pens, and mechanical pencils.

She’s also used the app for food like Kale Salad from Veggie Grill and pizza from Famous Famiglia Pizza. In one night, she even ordered three different times during a family dinner!

As for her less than typical purchases, Zendaya once ordered an inflatable bed from Target, which also happened to be her most expensive order!

8. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper has been a Postmates user since 2015 and has since spent more than $30,000 on the app, generously including over $4,000 in tips.

His orders go far beyond just food from McDonald's and at one point, he placed an order for an adult coloring book! Chance has also ordered clothing on multiple occasions including custom requests from Macy’s and Ralph Lauren.

Chance additionally takes care of his technological needs via Postmates, including an order for an iPad, PS4 controllers and games including Super Mario Odyssey, Call Of Duty World War 2, NBA 2K, Madden 2018, and UFC 2.

9. Post Malone

Post Malone may be the biggest Postmates fan out of all these celebs, having spent $40,000 on the app in a little over a year. Since joining, he’s ordered nearly 3,000 total items, on more than 660 orders, in 52 different cities nationwide.

Post is full of outrageous orders, which includes the time he Postmated $8,000 worth of Popeye’s biscuits to a Coachella party. He’s also placed orders for calcium crickets, latex gloves, and $100 of buffalo sauce.