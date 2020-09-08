Todd Chrisley Responds to Troll Calling Him Gay Slur and Daughter Savannah 'Ugly'

Getty

Chrisley says "f--- off" in a lengthy response to one of his family's haters.

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley launched an attack on a troll who sent daughter Savannah a series of hateful, vile comments about both herself and her father.

Over the weekend, Todd shared a screenshot of DMs sent to Savannah, criticizing her appearance and relationship with Nick Kerdiles, as well as using homophobic slurs against her dad.

Here's what the follower wrote, in a series of DMs:

Honey why don't admit you have self esteem issues? That Botox isn't helping you, it's making you more ugly. Some are born with natural beauty and some pay for it like you.

Why don't you admit your dad is a F----t. America sees that you dad is gay the more he keeps denying it will manifest itself.

And admit Nick DUMPED you he don't want you. Honey the minute you start telling your man how to dress and get Botox he will distance himself from you and get p---y on the side.

Using the slur himself, Chrisley responded by saying he "decided to allow my f--dom to manifest enough to say 'F--k off.'"

"You have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile, I see where the jealousy comes from," he continued. "Sweety [sic], if jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak. I get that you don't have my DNA, but that's your mamas fault for not meeting me before she met your dad."

Hitting back at any suggestion Savannah and Nick split, he continued, writing, "now as to @nickerdiles, he's still in the same spot he's always been, right beside @savannahchrisley and our family, but nice try you thirsty trick."

He also shared a photo of them together in a followup post (above).

"Now with all that being said, 'I've got a bag of dicks to work on,'" Todd concluded his clapback. "PS, who even uses the word 'F----t anymore, didn't that go out with bell bottoms?"

This isn't the first time Chrisley has responded to comments made about his sexuality. In 2017, he appeared on The Domenick Nati Show, where the host asked if it bothered him that the top query on Google search of his name is "Is Todd Chrisley gay?"

"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don't agree with someone being gay," Chrisley said at the time. "I don't believe that's a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."