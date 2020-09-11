Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation, Has The Most Epic Response

Instagram

A fan asked the actress on Instagram if she was expecting her fourth child.

Jennifer Garner shut down any rumors of her being pregnant with a hilarious response.

During an an Instagram video filmed from her family farm in Oklahoma, the "Camp" actress introduced the farm's "pets" while rocking a pair of denim overalls when a fan asked if she was expecting her fourth child.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," Jennifer replied in the comment section. She shares Seraphina, 11, Violet, 14 and Sam, 8 with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"We can lay that pupper to rest," she wrote, adding, "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story 😂🍕🌮🍩🍫🍷"

The Golden Globe winner looked right at home in the brief clip, as she captioned it, "My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place. I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first -- meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple."

Some of her famous friends appreciated the down-home post, as Reese Witherspoon shared, "You, in those overalls, made my day."

"So gorgeous!" wrote Natalie Portman, while Robin Roberts commented, "You look right at home!👍🏽❤️"

And Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond posted, "Pignut is my new favorite name. 😂❤️ So cute."

Jennifer and Ben married in June 2005 and divorced in October 2019. Recently, Ben has been linked with Ana de Armas. Jennifer split with businessman John Miller in August after dating for two years.

