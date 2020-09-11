Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Said Kourtney Is 'Worst' Kardashian Parent

Instagram

"Kendall recently said something that I wasn't happy about," claimed Kourtney.

Kendall Jenner is finally coming clean about ranking sis Kourtney Kardashian as the worst parent out of her siblings.

ICYMI, last December, the 24-year-old supermodel made the accusation during her appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" while playing a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with guest host Harry Styles.

"They actually are all amazing, they really are," Kendall told Harry at the time. "I'd say Rob is number one, he's so good to his daughter. Then it would be like Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney."

Apparently, Kourt is still feeling the sting.

"Kendall recently said something that I wasn't happy about," she said on the latest episode of the "Sibling Revelry With Oliver & Kate Hudson" podcast. "She went on James Corden and they said rate your siblings in order of best parent to worst parent and she… And I saw her right after at a party and she ran up to me and was like 'Oh my God I said this thing and I said you as a last parent and ha ha like it was a joke I didn't mean it' and I was like… "

Kendall jumped in, saying, "First of all that is not what I said to you. I went up to you because I was like, 'I'm going to put Rob before us and the rest' so I'm just not even going to like… I'm just going to throw them out there and I swear to God Kourtney happened to be the last one."

She went on to explain that all her siblings are "incredible" and that she has no room to speak on the subject, as she is not a mother herself. But Kourtney claimed her family is constantly "saying something" about her.

"I don't know if I make an easy target or if they think I'm not gonna say anything," she explained. "Or if it's just like if she would've said that about Kim or Kylie. Me or Khloe would've been the easiest ones to say it about. So I feel like -- forget about it if you said it about Kim and Kylie."

The sisters did agree, however, on who they thought were the strictest parents out of the clan -- Kim and Khloe.

The podcast follows the news on Tuesday that the family announced their decision to step away from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."