Jaden Smith Responds to Sofia Richie Romance Rumors

Getty

The pair were snapped holding hands on a beach outing over the Labor Day weekend.

Jaden Smith is setting the record straight amid rumors he is dating Sofia Richie.

On Friday’s episode of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the young entertainer, 22, was asked about his relationship with the Instagram model after they were pictured together holding hands during a beach outing over the Labor Day weekend.

"You know, I actually don't look at the internet, so I didn't see that," the "Karate Kid" actor maintained. "Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years."

"We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too," he continued. "But, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."

The pair were also seen enjoying a dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday.

But it may be no surprise to fans that the two remain close as they briefly dated back in 2012.

The news comes almost two weeks after Nicole split from Scott Disick after an on-again/off-again relationship for almost three years. They began seeing each other two years after Scott broke it off with Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Jaden said he is focusing on his upcoming new album.

"I just hope that I can improve lives through the continuing of my music career and make people feel like there's someone else out there who understands how they feel," he explained during Friday's interview. "I want to speak for people out there who think they are weird or that they might not belong in any circles."

"I just want to be there for people and just try to make people's lives better with music and with art and clothes and music videos in any way that I can."