Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Late Father on His Birthday with Touching Tribute

Meadow Walker is honoring her late father Paul Walker on what would have been the actor's 47th birthday.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old model posted a sweet tribute to the "Fast and Furious" star, who tragically died in car crash back in 2013. Taking to Instagram, Meadow shared a throwback photo that featured her dad holding her as a baby.

"The moment I realized we are twins," she captioned the photo, above. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."

Paul was 40-years-old when he was killed in an accident while a passenger in a car that slammed into a light pole and caught fire in Santa Clarita, California.

The 2005 Porsche Carrera GT was driven by his friend and racing team partner, Roger Rodas, who also died in the crash.

Since her father's death, Meadow has continued to honor her father's legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation. On Saturday, Meadow launched the foundation's annual "Do Good" challenge, which coincides with Paul's birthday.

"in honor of my dad’s birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge. this year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart," Meadow captioned a photo of her and a friend. "I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships."

"my friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what. #DoGood #BeGood," she added before nominating a group of people "to share a random act of kindness." Among those Meadow tagged were Paul's "Fast and Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The Paul Walker Foundation's Instagram account shared more details about the social media challenge.

"Doing good goes both ways, this challenge we'd like you to keep in mind that whether you're doing good for others, being good to yourself is also important," the organization captioned the throwback photo of Meadow and Paul. "We'd love to hear from our PW family!"

"We will be giving away merch and gift cards to participants who submit their “Do Good” stories to share. Let's Do Good together! Tag us and add the hashtags to enter.

#DoGood for others #BeGood to ourselves. #happybirthdaypaul."

Back in March, the Paul Walker Foundation partnered with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to "provide meals for children during the COVID 19 crisis," Meadow announced on Instagram at the time.

"Please stay home," she added. "This protects not only you, but everyone around you. We need to lookout for each other during this time. And all times. Lots of love, Meadow."

