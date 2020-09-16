Brandi Glanville Details Messages With Heather Locklear Amid Denise Richards Drama

Getty

Brandi Glanville spilled the tea on what she and Heather Locklear reportedly messaged about after the "Melrose Place" star reached out to Brandi amid the ongoing Denise Richards drama.

During an interview with DailyMailTV, Brandi claimed Heather supported her after Denise vehemently denied hooking up with Brandi -- an accusation that has been the crux of the current "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season.

"During this whole dramatic situation -- during the reunion and whatnot, I get an Instagram DM from Heather Locklear who I literally grew up watching on TV and I was kind of starstruck," the 47-year-old former model explained. "She said thank you with a bunch of hearts and prayers and I wrote back to her. I said, 'Listen, you know, the truth always comes out no matter how long it takes and that I'm really sorry that you went through what you went through.'"

Rumors swirled back in the 2000s of a feud between Heather and Denise after Heather divorced Richie Sambora and Denise began dating the Bon Jovi rocker.

"I was no longer friends with Heather months before Richie and I got together," Denise told Redbook back in 2008. "I don't want to say what caused the split, but she and I weren't even speaking then. It wasn't ever like we'd be shopping and go back to her house and I'd flirt with her husband."

Brandi asserted Denise now denies ever having a relationship with Heather -- the same claim Denise has used against Brandi when asked about their friendship by the other Housewives.

"Denise told me that she didn't know Heather, that they weren't friends at all," Brandi told DailyMailTV. "And now I'm finding out completely the opposite. And you know, Denise is now saying that she doesn't know me and we weren't friends at all. So I kind of see how she's operating these days."

Admitting that it takes two to tango, Brandi dished on whether she believes Denise had anything to do with Heather's marriage falling apart.

"I think that part of a lot of what Heather had to go through (in her marriage) was because of what Denise did," she said. "Not that her husband was not part of the problem, but when you have a girlfriend and you think that you're close, you don't think you have to worry about your husband with that person."

After Brandi asked Heather if she could share their message exchanges on the "RHOBH" reunion show, the reality star said Heather brought up the fact that Denise recently hit Brandi and Bravo production with cease and desist orders.

"Probably best not to show it because I'll get a cease and desist, which she sent me years ago. LOL." Brandi said Heather texted. "I won't even say anything. I support you fully."

Brandi also claimed Heather admitted she couldn't watch the reunion.

"I just felt sick, I guess about Denise's spirit, such a dark place," Heather reportedly texted Brandi. "So I had to turn it off."

Denise has since quit "RHOBH" and won't be back for the next season.

The final episode of this season's reunion airs Wednesday on Bravo.

