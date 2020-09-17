Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Responds to Fan Asking Why She 'Hates' Angelina Jolie

Getty

Pitt and Poturalski sparked romance talk last month, when they were spotted arriving together at Paris-Le Bourget airport in France.

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, says she's "not hating" on anyone, including Pitt's ex, Angelina Jolie.

The 27-year-old old model, who is reportedly dating Pitt, 56, hit back at a fan on social media who claimed she and Pitt "hate" Jolie.

It all began on Tuesday after Poturalski posted a photo of herself in an orange top. "Happy people dont hate 🧡🧡🧡" the German model captioned the pic.

An Instagram user questioned her caption in the comments, writing, "If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl."

Poturalski responded, "Not hating anyone."

Other fans came to Poturalski's defense. "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie," a user wrote. "It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported....' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there."

"Amen," Poturalski replied.

The above comments appear to have been deleted. When another follower asked why she was removing she "doesn't like," Poturalski added, "I delete comments that are offending because nobody needs hater on this page. That's why it's ciaaaaooo immediately."

"Louder for the people in the back…," another fan wrote, to which the model responded, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

Pitt and Poturalski sparked romance rumors last month when the two were spotted arriving together at Paris-Le Bourget airport in France. The pair reportedly boarded a private plane to the South of France. According to Us Weekly, the "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" star and model's destination was none other than Pitt's chateau, where he and Jolie tied the knot in 2014.

In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. The former couple, who first began dating back in 2005, share six kids together: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

According to TMZ, Pitt and Jolie reached a custody agreement in 2018, however, their divorce has yet to be finalized.

