Why Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Was In Tears Planning Baby Shower

"I'm five seconds away from not wanting a f--king shower anyways," a frustrated Malika says.

Khloe Kardashian's bestie, Malika Haqq, was feeling overwhelmed ahead of her baby shower.

In a preview clip for tonight's Season 19 premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Malika breaks down in tears over the stress of planning the event.

The footage opens with Khloe and Khloe and Malika's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, at lunch. The two call the mom-to-be to get more details about what she expects from the celebration.

"Is there anything you absolutely do not want at your baby shower?" Khadijah asks her sister, who replies, "A bunch of people."

Khloe tells her BFF that while they aren't planning the guest list, she needs to "get a gauge" about how many people Malika wants to have in attendance.

"I'm hoping to be able to cap it at 50, 55," Malika says over the phone, to which a shocked Khloe responds, "Malika, that's crazy. Someone who says they don't want to be around a lot of people ... I think 55 is a lot of f--king people."

The pregnant "KUWTK" star explains that she's stressed out because O.T. Genasis' mom needs to be able to invite several guests, including her several sisters. Malika gets so upset, she considers canceling the event altogether.

"I mean, I'm five seconds away from not wanting a f--king shower anyways," she says. "Like, planning and who can come and who can't come and who's involved and who's not involved, that's really f--king annoying to me."

"It's not becoming what Malika wants it to be, it's becoming what everyone else wants it to be," she adds, before hanging up the phone.

Khloe then shares her concern about her friend in a confessional.

"For Malika to say that she's so frustrated that she doesn't even want a shower anymore, that's really disappointing to me," she tells the camera. "But, I know that she would regret it so much if she did not have a shower."

The "Revenge Body" star worries that Malika is "freaking herself out," so she and Khadijah call Malika once again to show their support. As soon as Malika picks up the phone, she bursts into tears.

"I'm just really stressed out," she says. "I'm not in the best situation, I'm trying to do the best that I can and like even little shit that I'm supposed to enjoy, like my shower."

Ultimately, Khloe knows her longtime friend's emotional breakdown isn't just about the shower.

"I know Malika bursting into tears has nothing to do with Khadijah or myself," she says in a confessional. "We can imagine that it has something to do with O.T. It's something that's deeper than us."

Malika and her ex, O.T. Genesis, welcomed their son, Ace Flores, back in March.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on E!