Selena Gomez Calls On Facebook to Stop the Spread of 'Misinformation' and 'Hate Speech'

Getty

"There has to be fact checking and accountability."

Selena Gomez is urging Facebook and Instagram to stop the spread of "misinformation" on their platforms.

On Friday, the singer called out the social media company as well as Instagram, which it also owns, to "shut down" groups and users that promote hate speech, violence, racism and bigotry.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Gomez, 28, shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message addressed to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

"It's been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem," the singer's message read. "@Facebook and @Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry."

"I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it," she added, before stressing that her message is especially urgent so close to the election. "This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP."

Gomez's post came just a couple of days after a group of celebrities -- including Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, and Katy Perry -- showed their support for Stop Hate for Profit coalition by going dark on Facebook and Instagram on September 16.

The campaign, which is led by civil rights groups like the NAACP, holds social media companies "accountable for hate on their platforms."

"Social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now," their website reads.

