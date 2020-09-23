Pregnant Wife Dives In to Save Snorkeler Husband From Shark Attack Off Florida Keys

Getty/Facebook

A snorkeler was attacked by a shark in Florida — and was rescued by his pregnant wife.

Andrew Eddy, 30, had just dived off the back of a boat on the Florida Keys at 10:30 AM Sunday morning, when he was suddenly attacked.

His family say a large shark, likely a bull shark, slammed into him and tore into his shoulder, the Miami Herald reported.

Without a second thought, his wife Margot Dukes-Eddy dived into the water to come to his aid.

"Dukes saw the shark's dorsal fin and then blood filling the water," Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in a report. "Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat."

After getting everyone safely back aboard, they rushed back to the shore where medics were waiting; the victim was then flown by ambulance to hospital. The family have yet to give an update on his condition.

The couple had taken the 20-foot motorboat out into the Keys along with her parents, her sister and her sister's boyfriend; everyone but Eddy's wife and mother-in-law had jumped in before him, and were in the water when the shark struck.

There were several other snorkelers from different boats in the area too; deputies said none of them were fishing, which normally could have attracted predators.