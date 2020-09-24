Big Brother All-Stars Blowout: Da'Vonne or Kevin Evicted -- Plus, Planning a Post-Committee Game

CBS

New alliances are forming already and the truth finally comes out about who did and didn't vote to evict Ian last week -- plus, which "BB" legend moved in "next door" to wreak havoc on the game?

It's been a wild ride these past two weeks on "Big Brother All-Stars" and it's about to get even crazier as next week promises a two-hour TRIPLE eviction! That means we're going to go from nine Houseguests quickly down to six, which is just wild.

Double evictions are so fast-pace that crazy things inevitably happen, alliances fall by the wayside, truths are revealed as people don't think quick enough to be fake and often, unexpected HOH winners emerge.

In other words, either the Final 6 is going to be an absolute shocker, or The Committee will complete their clean sweep of the competition this season and emerge as one of the strongest alliances of all time, if not the strongest.

The alliance has shown many signs of cracking before, but managed to hold it together week after week. It has also helped that save for Week 4, one of their members has held Head of Household every week this summer -- and Enzo is working closely enough with them, it doesn't matter.

What to Do About Dani and Nicole

The theme of this week has been all about Dani and Nicole. They created the vote chaos that destroyed trust between Da'Vonne and David and helped lead to Da'Vonne and Kevin seeing the block this week.

Then, as a result of that, Da'Vonne and Kevin picked Dani and Nicole to play for them in the Veto, which had the unexpected consequences of sowing uncertainty within the rest of the Committee alliance that Dani and Nicole had something brewing with Da'Vonne.

They both certainly liked the idea of having her in their corner as an attack dog to whittle down their Committee competition, and they're not alone in this thinking. Christmas basically comes up with the exact same idea for David, getting Memphis on board.

In other words, The Committee is laying the foundation for their post-Committee worlds, and they've been doing it with people already outside their alliance. That tells us they're not so sure about the six of them making Final 6. They might want to make a move sooner than that.

We'd say that for Dani and Nicole, their chance to do so left at the very latest with Ian. The Committee trio of guys, and Christmas, have Enzo in their corner and more than enough numbers to pick of Dani and Nicole -- at this point they might go before Kevin or David.

Back and Black

Da'Vonne gave a powerful speech before the live vote and eviction about how much it means to her to be a Black woman playing this game, but also how incredibly hard it is to be a Black person of any gender in the "Big Brother" house.

She was hoping to be the first non-celebrity Black winner, but had little belief that it would happen. She spoke eloquently and honestly about the extra challenges Black contestants have faced in this show, and it's true.

They are often left out of large alliances, or seem to fall into secondary alliances when there's a chance for white Houseguests to compete and align strongly with other white Houseguests. This is not intentional, we'd wager, but it nevertheless happens.

And as we're not likely to see a season with a majority of people in the house being Black, or any kind of minority, there will always be that inherent bias minorities will have to battle against a household of people who don't share their life experiences or understanding or perspective.

It's a challenge and it's real and there are no easy solutions for it. But the thing she didn't touch on was the fact that in this All-Star season with with three Black players (Kevin is half-Black, half-Japanese) DAVID is going to outlast both Da'Vonne and Bayleigh?

DAVID!?

And of course he did, as only Dani and Nicole threw their support behind Da'Vonne. It was a very telling vote, as the pair openly voted against their alliance, making us wonder if they weren't duped about what to do in an effort to expose them.

Triple Eviction Madness

Could this spell the end of The Committee beginning tonight? Are Dani and Nicole officially and already effectively out of the alliance? If so, they could be in big trouble heading into a week where they have no idea three people are leaving next Thursday.

That said, Memphis said a big part of evicting Da'Vonne this week was to eliminate their outside options and rope them back into The Committee. So they could intend to stay Committee strong for now and just pick the ladies off later.

Memphis is already planning his next phase, creating two Final 3 alliances called The Wise Guys with Enzo in both and Christmas in one and Cody the other. We love that he's come up with this ridiculous idea to expand his numbers, but it also suggests he's really elevating Enzo.

And as Enzo has a Final 2 already with Cody, as well as a strong relationship with Christmas, he's sitting just as pretty either way. Plus, he knows what Memphis is doing, so if he decides his longer bonds with Cody and Christmas are strong, he could tell them about Memphis' ridiculous plan, which could cause it to blow up.

Heading out of tonight's episode, we have no idea who the next Head of Household will be, but odds are it'll be a member of The Committee or Enzo again. If Kevin or David can pull off a miracle and win, this next week will be even crazier.

Right now, their backs are against the wall and they have no real allies in the house. We fully expect both of them to go next week, unless The Committee is just ready to pull back the curtains and start firing on one another right now.

They might take advantage of the fast pace of those latter two evictions on Thursday to make big moves because the targeted players won't be around long enough to make their lives hell and make them pay any consequences for blindsiding or backdooring them.

Where There's a Will

The latest twist of the game saw a true "Big Brother" legend move into the house "next door," where he promises to wreak havoc all week long ahead of what's sure to be a wild Triple Eviction.

In other words, even the traditional part of this week is sure to be filled with lots of strange twists and turns. A true student of the mental parts of this game, Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby, who already returns each season to chat with the Jury before finale night, will be offering temptations alongside challenges this week.

That means anyone feeling particularly safe can opt out of competing for power or safety and instead opt for money or other rewards. This can be rather telling, as it can expose overconfidence, it could reveal alliances within alliances, or it could just rub people the wrong way.

These are the kinds of decisions that can legitimately change the game, and with The Committee already eyeing one another for possible targeting, this type of information could hurry up, or completely change those plans.

Houseguest Report Cards

Cody Calafiore slides back into the top spot for sealing a Final 3 deal with Memphis and Enzo, who he has already has a Final 2 with. That gives him options and really no one in the house gunning for him anywhere, which is amazing considering his history. Grade: A+

Tyler Crispen is playing a much stronger game this season, using subtle manipulations and honesty as needed to move the game the way he wants it to go. It's a strong game, but he's also seen as a threat because of it, so while his path to the end will take work and wins, he's proven he can handle both. Grade: A

Enzo Palumbo just keeps rising higher and higher, making us more and more confident he will outlast The Committee. He just secured two overlapping Final 3 deals with two people he's already working with, giving him all the intel to use at his discretion. Enzo has the strongest social game in the house, is a comp threat and is in a very good position to play spoiler as The Comittee prepares to take shots. Grade: B+

Memphis Garrett is playing a very private game, with bold moves that are dangerous if people start comparing notes. He also tends to try and bully and push his agenda through, though Tyler managed him beautifully. We suspect the fact he can't quite be trusted to not do his own thing will hurt him as the end approaches, but he could always just take control again and force the issue. Grade: B

Christmas Abbot showed some strategy this week with her plot to turn David into an attack dog against Dani and Nicole, and it looks like it worked. We'll give her props for that, but running to Memphis to talk it out first proves that she's still loyal to a fault and we suspect that loyalty just isn't returned. Grade: C+

David Alexander and Kevin Campbell are expendable tools to be used at the whim of The Committee. They seem to have no control over their own fates in this game, but they might survive just a bit longer if The Committee decides it needs to take out some of its trash first and wants them to help with the dirty work. That's good for them in the short term, but we still don't believe they have a long term. They might neither survive next week. Grade: C-

Nicole Franzel and Daniele Briones are basically level with David and Kevin at this point. We wouldn't be surprised if they went in any order, but would be surprised if they weren't the next four to go. One of the four of them needs to win power to avoid this fate. Thus far this season, Dan has one HOH win, Kevin one POV win and David a Power win, while Nicole has done nothing (but "mean girl" Janelle and lie to Da'Vonne). It's as if the call of money overrides all of her humanity, unless that's lacking already. Either way, it's bad news for all four of them. Grade: C-

Da'Vonne Rogers didn't have the right read on the house, mainly because she fell for the lie that Dani and Nicole fed her. It hurt her relationship with David, for which she now probably feels horrible after learning that Nicole lied and lied and lied to her face about it. She went out strong and with her head held high, though, and with good information to take to the Jury House. Grade: F

House Chatter

"I see Da'Vonne as a warrior for Dani and Nicole." --Tyler (on not using Veto)

"I'm not a dummy. And I'm a little insulted because I feel like they're trying to play me like I am one." --Da'Vonne

"Being in here, I'm losing me. When I did my first two seasons I had so many people reach out to me, you know, you encouraged me to stand up to my bully, you encouraged me to find my voice, you encouraged me to find my inner strength and I thank you for being that person, and I have not been that person this season. I'm going against everything that I've taught these young women to do. I'm now doing the opposite. I have people telling me, Da'Vonne you helped me find my voice and here I am putting a muzzle on mine." --Da'Vonne

"I'm not giving you the satisfaction. I'm not kissing anybody's asses, none of that." --Da'Vonne (not campaigning)

"After that speech, I don't think anyone is going to vote for her to stay. That kind of play doesn't work." --Memphis (to Kevin about Da'Vonne)

"I think [Nicole] cried so much because she had to." --Kevin (about voting out Ian)

"Nicole? I don't see it. I'll ask again, but I don't feel it. ... I could be one million percent wrong but I don't think she' f--k with me like that." --Da'Vonne (getting the read all wrong)

I want to tell Da'Vonne so bad but I know it will blow up my game." --Nicole

"I don't want to be bashing him and be wrong." --Da'Vonne (about Kevin)

"I'm not a guy." --Christmas (after Memphis proposes Wise Guys alliance)

"Cassandra Waldron was the very first Houseguest to ever walk through those doors. She was a strong, Black woman. Danielle Reyes sat in these two chairs, iconic and legendary. She, as well, was a strong, Black woman and almost won this game. The spinoff version, 'Celebrity Big Brother,' Tamar Braxton, another strong, Black woman, won this game by unanimous vote. I have the desire to join that list of women and be the first African-American to ever win this game. 21 seasons of winners and not one of those faces looks like mine. So when I walk through those doors, I had that desire and that determination to be the very first face to give hope to those behind me who have the desire to come in her and play this game. Because not seeing a face that looks like mine is very discouraging, it's hurtful and it does make me feel like, maybe it's impossible. But I'm wrong about that because it's definitely possible. We can do it, it just hasn't been done. Yet." --Da'Vonne

"I'm sorry Julie, it's Nicole's fault." --Da'Vonne (trying to leave the house)

"I can't believe you tried to snatch my wig off!" --Da'Vonne (about Nicole's accidental near-mishap)

"I told her, 'Nicole, I'm a Black woman in this game. David is a Black man in this game. I do not want to be on television bashing him and calling him a liar if he did nothing wrong. So if you did that, if you voted Ian out, just tell me. I won't hold it against you, I won't be angry with you. Just be honest with you." She said, 'I swear I voted Tyler out.'" --Da'Vonne (after Nicole confessed in goodbye video)

