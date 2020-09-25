Billie Lourd Announces Surprise Pregnancy with Baby Picture and Name Reveal

Getty

The baby's name is a touching tribute to Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher.

Quarantine has been playing havoc on family planning, unless that planning has involved growing said family. Or hiding a pregnancy, as Billie Lourd just successfully managed to do.

The actress has clearly taken advantage of the months of quarantine keeping her out of the spotlight to not only keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight, but she's already given birth!

With a sweet picture of her new baby's feet on Instagram, Lourd and her fiance Austen Rydell introduced their son to the world. And they revealed his name, which includes a touching tribute to Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher.

"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," Lourd captioned the picture.

In confirming the exciting news to E!, Lourd's uncle Todd Fisher shared how moved he was by the name.

"I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected," he said. "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

That means Lourd and Rydell were already expecting when they got engaged this past June, with Rydell sweetly captioning the post trumpeting the news to the world, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"

Fans and co-stars were stunned by the surprise development, with her "American Horror Story" co-star Cody Fern commenting, "The sneak attack." Matt Bomer shared his "congratulations" to "Mama and Papa and family."

Matthew Morrison commented, "Heck yeah!!! So happy for you both," while Zelda Williams shared an exuberant, "Yaaaaay! Congrats lovebug, and a big socially distant squeeze to you and to the new littlest Lourd."

Congratulations to the new parents on their new baby -- and for keeping a secret like that in this day and age! That's no easy feat.

