Brian Austin Green Appears to Respond to Ex Vanessa Marcil Calling Him 'Angry/Sad Human'

Brian Austin Green appears to have responded to his ex Vanessa Marcil's claim he is a sad and angry man.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" icon seemed to mock Marcil's assessment of him on his podcast "...with Brian Austin Green" on Thursday, according to Us Weekly.

"I'm just angry," the star joked, "I'm angry and I'm sad all the time. And I just don't know what to do about it. I'm more angry today, I don’t know why."

"My temper it's legendary," he went on sarcastically. "If you check around the industry, I'm known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set."

"They're just complete opposites," he then mused, "being angry and sad, like, they don't seem like they would mix together."

"I go to therapy every week," Green continued in his podcast episode titled "Sangry," "but I don’t know if it's enough. I'm angry all the time."

The actor's podcast cohost, Derek Russell, also seemed to sarcastically reference Marcil's social media posts, in which she claimed she never loved Green.

"I've been there for you every step of the way, but I never loved you, Brian," Russell said. "I never loved you."

"That's a shame," the actor replied sardonically.

The comments appeared to be in response to posts from Marcil earlier this month.

Marcil, who shares son Kassius with Green and dated him from 1999-2003, began posting about her ex after sharing a 9/11 tribute post with a photo of the two of them while they were together.

"Sept 11... I was pregnant with Kassius and headed to NYC. Kass' dad was driving me to the airport," she captioned the photo. "We received a call from Nana frantically saying 'Is Vanessa already on her plane?' 'Turn on the news' New Yorker's lives changed forever."

While the post wasn't actually about her ex, one of her followers commented: "I think you still love Brian Austin Green." That sent her into a posting spree.

"I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive," she wrote. "I celebrate Kassius' love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father's life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again. 5 years apart with no explanation is devastating for children. For siblings. My son is also an incredible & protective big brother."

Marcil previously claimed Kassius had been "cut out" of Green's life while he was married to Megan Fox. The actor never publicly responded to her claims, but he began sharing more social posts with his son shortly after being called out.

Continuing with her claim she "never loved" Green, she reportedly wrote, "That was part of his anger towards me and so the reason why he fought me for so long knowing it would hurt our son & change our son forever. I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He's a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods."

When another fan asked why Kassius was "cut out of the family" and whether it was "more Megan of Brian," Marcil wrote, "It's a biological father’s responsibility to see his child."

She addressed Fox directly in a since-expired Story captured by the Daily Mail. Responding to a fan query, she wrote, "I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age."

"I used to hide Kass from the public when he was young & never once spoke about our court case to Kass or publicly until Kass was grown & insisted I stop lying to protect," she continued. "Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children."

To another fan who asked why she always talks "so poorly" about Green, Marcil disagreed with that assessment.

"I speak, actually, very kindly about Kass' father. I just speak the truth now at my son's request in order to help my son heal and not shoulder these secrets anymore," she said. "If his father' actions reflect poorly on him that is his doing. Not mine."

She also said Green is "very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy. However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character."

TooFab reached out to Green's rep for comment soon after Marcil's post (and before his podcast was published).