Dog the Bounty Hunter Details Taking New Fiancée On Her First Criminal Hunt

"She's kind of a natural," he said of Francie Frane.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman revealed he went bounty hunting with his new fiancée, Francie Frane.

The 67-year-old reality star confessed Francie had all the talents for a successful hunt during a clip of his interview on "The Dr. Oz Show" obtained by People on Friday.

"I know she's a hunter," Duane explained. "Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so she's kind of a natural."

"She just fit right in," he continued. "She started getting leads and writing them down, so there's more than just tracking and hunting."

"And she's really, really good at that."

Back in March, the pair announced they got engaged, as Francie revealed how Duane popped the question.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," she told The Sun. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit."

"So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome,'" she continued. "Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"

The couple also said they hope to have a huge wedding with family and friends after the pandemic lockdown.

"It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now," Duane told the outlet.

The news of the engagement came 10 months after Duane's wife, Beth Chapman, passed away from cancer at the age of 51.

After his proposal to Francie, Duane spoke about how Beth would give her blessing.

"I need a partner," he told People. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"