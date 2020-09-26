Christina Anstead Says She 'Never Thought' She'd Have 2 Divorces: 'Life Throws Us Curve Balls'

Instagram

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies," the HGTV star also confessed.

Christina Anstead got candid about her personal struggles following the split from her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the HGTV star posted a lengthy message reflecting on her life after the pair -- who were married for less than two years -- announced they were going their separate ways last week.

"Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing," the "Flip or Flop" host confessed. "I live in a state of anxiousness and I'm so used to it that when it's not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I'm used to. This can be good and bad."

"And it's one of the things I'm working on breaking the pattern of," she continued. "Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet."

The mother-of-three went on to say she is "grateful" for the opportunities her television career has provided, but she has been surprised by the turns her personal life has taken.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Christina wrote. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls."

Christina shares two children -- daughter Taylor, nine, and son Brayden, five -- with her first husband Tarek El Moussa. In September, she and Ant welcomed their son, Hudson.

"So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me," she began wrapping up the message. "And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing."

"I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

Christina and Ant began dating in 2017 shortly after she split from Tarek. The pair married a year later in Newport Beach, California.

