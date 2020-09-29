Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Details Getting Two Blood Transfusions While Hospitalized

Instagram

"I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have," Teigen said of the blood transfusions.

Chrissy Teigen has undergone two blood transfusions while being hospitalized due to excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

On Monday, the cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, shared several details about her hospitalization and gave an update on her condition.

Taking to Instagram, Teigen, 34, explained to her fans that a blood transfusion "sounds more dramatic than it is" and assured everyone that she and her unborn baby boy are "completely fine."

"Hello from hospital," she captioned a throwback photo of herself celebrating New Year's Eve. "about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there."

"Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts," she continued. "came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

Teigen also posted videos of herself from her hospital bed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people," she explained. "People that might be me."

"I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have," she added. "I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It's just like an IV, except it's not fluids, it's human blood."

Despite being in the hospital, the "Cravings" author even managed to make a little joke about her blood transfusions.

"I had a Benadryl. I had an allergic reaction to the blood, which just made me think of like, 'Oh, whose blood is this?!" Teigen said. "And also, I bet there would be so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA person that would be like, 'This is Chrissy's blood? Nooo!'"

On Sunday, the "Lip Sync Battle" host revealed she's being hospitalized due to heavy bleeding from her placenta, which she's been experiencing for "a little less than a month."

"We're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting," she explained on her Instagram Story. "A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. But mine was a lot."

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there," she continued. "It was at the point today where it was like never stopping."

Fortunately, Teigen said her baby boy "is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles" and is "the strongest little dude."

"He moves a lot," she added. "He's moved so much earlier than they ever did. He's like a rollie pollie. We have like a million great pictures of him. He's just so different than they were. So he's so strong and I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and just the strongest little dude, so I can't wait for him."

Teigen also shares daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with Legend.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.