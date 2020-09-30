Watch Machine Gun Kelly Kiss Megan Fox in New Music Video

YouTube

The couple pack on the PDA.

Machine Gun Kelly used one of his music videos to show off his hot new romance with Megan Fox once again.

On Tuesday, the "Drunk Face" clip dropped featuring the rapper/rocker, 30, packing on the PDA with the actress, 34, as they paint the town red in footage from the day his album "Tickets to my Downfall" was released.

The pair, who began dating earlier this year, are seen sharing a kiss before they attend a party together, board a private jet and make their way through a crowd of adoring fans.

The music video comes months after Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" video was released, which also featured Fox as his love interest.

Kelly and Fox were first spotted together in May, days before Fox's now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated.

Last week, Kelly said it was love at first sight for the pair, who met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" together.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly confessed on "The Howard Stern Show." ″That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

For her part, Fox said the sparks flew instantly as well.

"The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she confessed on the "Give Them Lala ... with Randall" podcast. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

