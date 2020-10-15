Stevie Nicks Says Botox Made Her Look Like 'Satan's Angry Daughter'

Getty

Stevie Nicks said she's comfortable aging gracefully now after a cosmetic procedure left her a bit disappointed in the outcome.

In a candid conversation with The Guardian on Wednesday, the legendary singer-songwriter opened up about growing older as a famous female artist in the public eye.

“You know, I once wrote a song called 'Prettiest Girl in the World,' but it never came out," she began. "It started with the line, 'She was the prettiest girl in the world / But that was a long time ago.' And that's something that I have said to a lot of my younger friends -- no matter how beautiful you are, you're going to get older and you're not going to look like you did when you were 25. So roll with the punches."

The 72-year-old rock legend went on to admit that she plans to avoid more anti-aging pitfalls after injecting toxins into her forehead.

"Oh God, the Botox," she exclaimed. "Let me tell you, Botox only makes you look like you're in a satanic cult. I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months. I would look in the mirror and try and lift my eyebrow and go, 'Oh, there you are, Satan's angry daughter.' Never again."

"I watch a lot of news and I see all the lady newscasters looking like Satan's angry daughters, too."

Despite denouncing the procedure, Nicks has been open about keeping her youthful glow in the past.

"I haven't laid out in the sun since I was 28," the icon told People when she turned 60. "While everyone else is out there burning up, I'm walking around going, 'When I do look 60, you will all look 100. Enjoy it now because you aren't going to be happy when I look young enough to get a date and you don't.' I'll still be going out when I'm 75. Everybody else will be in the rest home!"

Nicks recently made headlines after TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208, posted a video of himself skateboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," which Nicks wrote.

The clip went viral and the "Edge of Seventeen" hitmaker decided to join in on the fun by sharing a tweet of her singing the song while putting on a pair of roller skates in her living room.

"Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!" she captioned the adorable post.