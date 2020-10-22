Chelsea Handler Tries to Remind Ex 50 Cent 'Black Lives Matter' After He Supports Trump

Getty

Chelsea Handler called out ex-boyfriend 50 Cent this week on social media, after the rapper showed his support for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The Twitter back and forth between the two, who once dated back in 2010 and have been on good terms since, began on Monday after 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a Fox News report on Joe Biden's proposed tax plan.

According to reports, taxpayers in New York City, New Jersey and California who earn more than $400,000 could see their combined state and local rates rise above 60%. While 50 didn't get into any of that context in his tweet, he made it clear he'd be putting his money first when it came to the election.

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway," he tweeted. "I don't care Trump doesn't like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

The rapper quickly started trending over his support and it wasn't long until Handler jumped into his replies -- tweeting, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend."

50 didn't love that, joking that the election was "effecting [sic] my love life now." He added, "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don't let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

Handler, however, wasn't in much of a joking mood herself.

"Hey f--ker!" she replied. "I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That's you, f--ker! Remember?"