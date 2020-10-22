Teala Dunn Says She's Tired of Being a Sugar Mama to LA Models (Exclusive)

TooFab

She also reveals what you need to do to date her.

She's a 23-year-old sugar mama — and she is over it.

Teala Dunn has revealed she is looking for love... but not the kind of love "LA models" can provide.

The actress/YouTuber was out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month where she confirmed she is not dating anyone at the moment, primarily because the right partner is not an easy find.

"I don't know, I'm a very picky person, so it takes a while for me to like people. Like, 'like-like' them… so I don't know," she said.

As far as what she's looking for, she knows what she wants... and she certainly knows what she doesn't want.

"They have to have a good personality. They have to be passionate. They have to be successful on their own, because I've been like a 'sugar mama' dating all these models out here in LA, and it's old. I'm over it. I can't do it again" she said. "I'm tired of being a sugar mama. I'm over it."

The "Are We There Yet?" star, who boasts 3.4million followers on Instagram, had just finished a business dinner with showman Jeff Beacher at Catch in Beverly Hills.

"I just like when they can have their own thing going for them. I don't like when they latch onto what I'm doing," she said, adding that a guy who can't carry his own weight is "a turn off".

"They have to be passionate," she insisted. "They have to be respectful, passionate, funny, and cute."

And for any respectful, passionate, funny and cute guys out there looking for a date, has she any advice?