This Actress Reveals She Was Second Choice for The Craft, Party of Five and That 70s Show (Exclusive)

Everett Collection

She lost out to Neve Campbell ... twice.

"Party of Five" was a big break for Neve Campbell, launching her career and leading to roles in iconic '90s horror films "The Craft" and "Scream." But two of those projects nearly went to another actress.

Speaking with TooFab about parts she almost landed, "Halloween" series star Danielle Harris first confirmed she auditioned for Jennifer Love Hewitt's role of Julie James in "I Know What You Did Last Summer," but "didn't get very far" in the process.

That being said, there were three other projects in her career where "it came down to me and another person" and she was "really bummed" when she didn't get the part.

"Only three times that I've cried in my career and the same actress beat me out for two of the three," she revealed. "It was between ... it was Neve Campbell."

"I screen tested for 'The Craft' against her and I screen tested, I went to network for 'Party Of Five' like five times against her," she continued. "So, yes it could've been. It was me or her for both of those and she obviously whipped my ass."

Neve would go on to star as Julia Salinger on "Party of Five" from 1994-2000, while "The Craft" became a horror favorite for '90s teens. "Scream" director Wes Craven reportedly saw Campbell on "Party of Five" and asked her to audition for Sidney Prescott, who she went on to play in four films with a fifth on the way.

As for that third role Harris was up for, it was for another popular Fox series.

"The other one was against Laura Prepon for 'That '70s Show,' for Donna," she claimed. "So, it would've been very, very different. I could've had a very different career."