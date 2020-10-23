Texas Man Uploads Chilling YouTube Video Apologizing to Kids Before Being Arrested For Murdering 'Cheating' Wife

"I didn't choose this, your mom chose this."

A chilling video posted on YouTube shows a father apologizing to his children right before he allegedly killed their mother.

Trent Paschal, 48, was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of his wife Savannah.

In the four-and-a-half minute clip, the father says sorry to his two children for what he has done — or is about to do.

"I'm recording this because I want my daughter to know, I love you Mackenzie Paschal, I'm so sorry that I've done this," he says.

"I didn't choose this, your mom chose this. She's been cheating on me for a long time," he claims in an oddly unemotional tone, insisting he has "audio of her talking to other guys."

"I didn't do nothing wrong to her," he says, claiming he told his 18 years younger wife when they first met she was too young for him.

"I knew she was kinda too young... but she's been playing me for a fool, I told her not to mess with me, not to mess with my emotions — don't play with me."

He said he heard her call another man "baby" on the phone, before discussing a sexual dream with him; he goes on to insist he never hit or hurt or even called his wife names.

"I'm like why me? My hair's a mess, and I look horrible," he whines, breaking into dry-eyed sobs.

During the video, he continually looks to his right, at one stage apologizing: "Sorry I keep looking at the cameras... I don't know how much time I have."

The most chilling part of the video comes right at the end, when Paschal glances at the cameras one more time before springing up and running to another room; what sounds like a shower curtain being pulled aside can be heard before the video cuts out.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by Click2Houston, Savannah's mother Shirley witnessed Trent jump out of the shower and shoot her daughter.

Per Officer S. Leacroy, when the two women returned to the house "Trent was inside of the residence, and hiding in the shower in the Master bedroom's bathroom."

Shirley told the officer "Trent stated he was going to shoot both her and Savannah"; Shirley said she slammed the door and fled toward the front of the house, tripping and falling multiple times.

"As she was running away she heard gunshots and continued running to her neighbors residence."

Upon returning with police, they found Savannah lying on the floor of the master bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the stomach. She later died at hospital.

One neighbor, Donald Riddick, told the site he had never seen the couple argue until that morning. He said he saw Trent leave the house, while Savannah went to a neighbor's to ask for help.

He believes the video was recorded before the alleged ambush.

Paschal was tracked down by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy; he was shot when he allegedly refused to give up his weapon.