Scheana Shay Reveals Texts That Destroyed Friendship With Stassi Schroeder

"She had no desire to talk this out with me and she wanted to remain surface level."

Scheana Shay got candid about why her friendship with Stassi Schroeder came to an end.

On Friday's "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast, the "Vanderpump Rules" star claimed it was a series of misunderstandings regarding text messages that caused her former co-star to put their standing on a "surface level."

"Long story short, she thought that I was sharing her private messages to me in my Huddles groups, which is like a live, Zoom, FaceTime interaction with fans," the 35-year-old singer began. "And I'm like, 'First of all we barely talk, so we don't have very many private messages to share.' The only thing that I recall mentioning in a group with them about text messages was about that message she sent me about my miscarriage and how sweet it was and maybe I read a part of the text? I don't recall doing that. But I do remember talking in a Huddles about how sweet the message was she sent me."

Scheana said she also answered a fans inquiry online after Stassi was let go from the Bravo series when her racially insensitive comments and actions resurfaced.

"A fan had asked after she got fired like, 'Have you checked in on Stassi? How is she doing?' And there were hundreds of messages. I responded to one and I said, 'Haven't heard back from her but spoke to Beau,'" Scheana detailed, referring to Stassi’s husband. "That was all! Just like, 'Yes I've checked in,' that was it. And I guess that got screenshot, put into a Facebook chat, and she was like, 'Please don't be talking about me right now.' And I was like, 'I'm so sorry, that was the only message I responded to.'"

"So between that one text and me sharing her sweet miscarriage text, one of those pissed her off and she said that she had no desire to talk this out with me, and she wanted to remain surface level."

Calling Stassi's response "bullsh-t," Scheana then took matters into her own hands.

"The fact that you don't even want to hear me out? I said, 'We’ve been surface level for years, Stassi. I'm fine continuing that way. I wish you the best,'" Scheana recalled. "And then I unfollowed her. I don't follow people I'm not friends with anymore so you wanna be surface level? Then I'm not gonna follow you. I had her on mute for months anyways."

Stassi, in turn, unfollowed Scheana and recently revealed why she won't be involving herself in any more feuds with former co-stars.

"My life feels very different right now," she proclaimed in an interview on the "Tamron Hall Show." "I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think what is going to be the best for my future child, and I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore."

