Jennifer Garner Says She Almost Quit Dallas Buyers Club Until This Actor Stepped In

PBS/Everett Collection

Jennifer Garner said she was ready to give up her role in "Dallas Buyers Club" if one of her co-stars hadn't convinced her otherwise.

During a lengthy interview on "Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan," the star, 48, revealed her agent convinced her to join the Oscar-nominated film because she had already "taken so much time" away from acting to care for her family.

"So I took it, and that was why" Jennifer recalled. "Because it was time for me to go back to work."

But the "Alias" vet was still in the process of breastfeeding her son Samuel and finding time to pump breast milk was difficult with the demanding production schedule as "there was never a 10-minute break."

"My boobs were freaking out," she candidly shared. "It was bedtime, and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light, and I started crying and I was like, 'I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can't do this anymore.'"

At that moment, her co-star stepped in to help.

"Sweet Matthew McConaughey pulled me aside and said, 'What is going on with you?'" Jennifer recalled.

She said the Oscar-winner then made the crew take a break so she could pump in private.

"And from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it," Jennifer explained. "He said, 'You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.'"

"How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot," she added.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shut down pregnancy rumors with an epic response during an Instagram video filmed from her family farm in Oklahoma last month.

The "Camp" actress introduced the farm's "pets" when a fan asked if she was expecting her fourth child.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," Jennifer replied in the comment section. She shares Seraphina, 11, Violet, 14 and Sam, 8 with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"We can lay that pupper to rest," she wrote, adding, "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story 😂🍕🌮🍩🍫🍷"

