Tracy Chapman Makes Rare TV Appearance for Performance of 'Talkin' ‘Bout a Revolution'

NBC

It was the singer's first televised performance in five years.

Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman returned to the spotlight on Monday night for an extremely rare television appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

In her first live performance in five years, the 56-year-old sang a slightly updated version of "Talkin' Bout a Revolution," the international hit from her 1988 self-titled, debut album.

While most of the lyrics from the song remained the same and felt just as relevant today as they did when the song was first released, she changed the final words from "Talkin' bout a revolution, oh no" to "Talkin' bout a revolution, go vote."

As she walked out of frame following the performance, there was also a simple "VOTE" sign behind her, urging viewers to take part in today's election.

While the "Fast Car" singer didn't stick around for an interview, she released a statement ahead of the performance. "This is the most important election of our lifetime," she said. "It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy."

Added Meyers, "I've always thought Tracy Chapman's music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart. I'm so honored and excited to have her on the show. She's living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in."

The singer last appeared on television back in 2015, when she performed "Stand By Me" during one of David Letterman's final episodes of "The Late Show."