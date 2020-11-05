Kimmel's Mean Tweets Takes Aim at Politics -- See Who 'Has the IQ of a Dog Turd'

ABC

Take the edge off a tense election by watching political figures squirm like Nancy Pelosi, Ted Cruz, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Al Franken and more!

No one is safe from the attacks of the Twittersphere, though many are blissfully unaware of some of the negativity thrown their way. Enter Jimmy Kimmel, who just loves to unite various public figures with their "Mean Tweets."

The latest targets couldn't be more appropriate as America continues to await the results of the 2020 election, and discover who will be their next president. No athletes, no movie or television stars, this time he let Twitter take aim at politicians.

And they did not disappoint, with attacks ranging from vicious to hilarious, from clever to so convoluted Anthony Scaramucci was positive his attacker "was on serious drugs."

He had the privilege of being described as "what happens when cold lasagna served on a Sopranos DVD makes a wish up on a star to be a real boy."

The Mooch wasn't the only one to fight back, either, with Andrew Yang taking particular issue with his tweet saying he "has terrible hair and can't be president."

"Have you seen our current president's hair?" he asked in response.

Probably the funniest moment came when the "mean tweet" actually came from someone even more famous than its target. In fact, some might argue its one of the most famous people on the planet, and one of Twitter's most prolific attackers.

"What the f--k," Adam Schiff said in response to the tweet he'd just read. "You're the president of the United States.

Some figures were targeted for their physical appearance, like Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Ted Cruz, while others were attacked for their perceived personalities, like Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, while one lucky politician got the dreaded Nickelback comparison.

Still others were just attacked, like poor Cory Booker, who was told he "has the IQ of a dog turd," or Al Franken, who came face-to-tweet with a classic "SNL" character, or whatever John Kasich's attacker was trying to get at. It was exhausting!