Tristan Thompson Signs with Boston Celtics Amid Reports of Rekindling Romance with Khloe Kardashian

Getty

Kim Kardashian quickly weighs in on the huge development, but the big question is -- will Khloe follow him to the East Coast?

Amid rampant speculation and media reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have begun exploring a rekindling of their relationship as they co-parent two-year-old True, the NBA star just threw a huge complication into the middle of their efforts.

As confirmed by Yahoo! Sports, the 29-year-old has just signed a two-year deal worth $19 million to join the Boston Celtics after nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We're not saying Cleveland was next door to Los Angeles, where Khloe and True make their homes, but Boston is definitely further away. How will this impact their relationship, as well as Tristan's involvement in True's life.

Will he just pick up the red-eye after more home games to be able to spend time with his daughter? Or could True and Khloe actually consider a move East themselves.

As further evidence that relations have improved between Thompson and the Kardashians, Kim was among the first to congratulate him, with a couple of fan-created Photoshops of him in a Boston jersey.

Instagram

The first was a share from Tristan's friend and one-time manager Simon Gebrelul, followed by Kim's own words, which certainly sounded encouraging: "Congrats @realtristan13," she wrote. "Boston here we come!!!!"

Though she is the only Kardashian to have thus far weighed in, that sounds like the family is in full support, and might even be planning to hit up some games.

Certainly, at least, we can guess that Khloe and Tristan talked about this decision before he made it, if for no other reason than for True.

As recently revealed on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe has acknowledged that Tristan is still in love with her, and would probably be down to spark the flames of their relationship, but it's Khloe who's holding back.

Not denying it, Khloe told Malika, "I 100 percent have a block up. I mean, who wouldn't? Like, every relationship that I go into they're always disappointing and f--ked up ... So, I have every reason to be guarded."

Khloe and Tristan called it quits for good after the scandal where he allegedly cheated with Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods. She said in a confessional that she feels indirect pressure from her former beau now that they're spending a lot of time together.

That means this will be a great time for her to figure out exactly what she wants, as a move to Boston would be a huge step, as would staying put in Los Angeles while he relocates there for his job.

Two years is a long time in the life of a toddler, so it's not a decision that will be made lightly. And you know if they do pack up and make this big move, the big Kardashian machine is going to be thinking spin-off to keep the franchise alive after "KUWTK" wraps!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.