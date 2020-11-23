Did The Pope Just Compare Trump to Hitler?

Getty

Pope Francis seems to have compared US President Donald Trump to one of history's most evil dictators.

According to The Sun, the Catholic leader's new book, set for a December 1st release, appears to weigh-in on the exiting POTUS's populist propaganda while also very clearly issuing a message about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In "Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future", the pope demands support for racial justice movements following the senseless killing of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer earlier this year.

He is also said to be critical of Covid-deniers and disinformation campaigns that spread conspiracy theories. The pope wrote the 160 page book while under the Vatican's lockdown amid the spread of the virus.

While he does not mention Trump by name, the pope does address Christian-majority nations that have seen the rise of populist leaders who incite followers to defend their religion from those they see as enemies.

"Today, listening to some of the populist leaders we now have, I am reminded of the 1930s, when some democracies collapsed into dictatorships seemingly overnight," the Catholic leader writes according to The Sun.

"We see it happening again now in rallies where populist leaders excite and harangue crowds, channeling their resentments and hatreds against imagined enemies to distract from the real problems."