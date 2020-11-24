Donald Trump is Retweeting Unhinged Videos of Randy Quaid Reading Donald Trump Tweets

Getty/Twitter

Donald Trump found a staunch supporter for his claims of a rigged election in Hollywood star Randy Quaid.

On Tuesday morning, Trump went on a Twitter frenzy to share tweets from the "National Lampoon's Vacation" alum, who called the election a fraud, asked for a revote and mocked Fox News.

"Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!" tweeted Trump alongside Quaid's post stating, "Never underestimate The greatest President this country has ever had. Trump is an astonishing man of the people, fighting for all of us, not Big Pharma! #AmericaFirst #KAG #TrumpPence2020 #StopTheSteaI2020."

Quaid is known as a fierce conservative who once starred in such films as "Midnight Express," "Independence Day," and "Kingpin." Since then his life has taken a bit of a turn, as he and his wife, Evi, skipped bail on a burglary charge in 2010, fled to Canada, faced deportation in 2015 and made a simulated sex tape where Evi wore a mask of Rupert Murdoch.

The first of Quaid's posts retweeted by Trump was a video from October 2019, where the actor sits facing the camera and decries the downfall of the country:

"Is this the way America goes? From George Washington to George Soros? From oceans white with foam to a socialist swap," Quaid questions. "Is this the way America goes? Is this really our future? Wake up you sleeping giant, the lilliputians have tied you down with their fantastic dreams of icebergs melting into dinosaurs and train tracks stretching across the Pacific water."

Trump then quote-retweeted Quaid multiple times, answering, "No!" to Quaid saying, "I just don’t see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?" In another, Quaid claims the election was "rigged," asking for an "in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote."

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

Finally, Trump shared a bizarre video of a close-up of Quaid's face, bathed in colored lights, as he read word-for-word Trump's infamous "Golden Goose" tweet attacking Fox News from a fortnight ago:

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020 @RandyRRQuaid

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

The stunning Twitter display quickly found some Hollywood commentators, including Quaid's co-star from 1997's "Vegas Vacation," Ethan Embry, who hilariously referenced a scene from the movie and said of Quaid, "Happy to see he's doing well."

Mark Hamill tweeted, "Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card?" while Billy Baldwin summarized recent off-the-wall events of Trump's attempt to delegitimize the 2020 election.

25 years ago I drove out to have lunch at @RandyRRQuaid desert ranch.

Beautiful Nevada landscape where even the coldest mornings were warm from the radioactive remnants of abundant nuclear testing.

We cooked chicken on rocks and had a great afternoon.

Happy to see he’s doing well — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) November 24, 2020 @EmbryEthan

One of the more recent responses came from CNN's Jake Tapper, who reminded everyone that Quaid's nephew is Jack Quaid, who stars on "The Boys." Jack then tweeted, "Hey just waking up. What did I miss?" to which Jake explained, "Your uncle Randy got RTed by the president a few times. I tried to steer the conversation towards something more enjoyable: @TheBoysTV."

"Thanks Jake. I appreciate it. Think I'll go to back to sleep now," Jake replied.

Meanwhile, on Monday, with Trump still yet to concede, the General Services Administration announced they will release federal funding to support the transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

Hey just waking up. What did I miss? — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 24, 2020 @JackQuaid92

Thanks Jake. I appreciate it. Think I'll go to back to sleep now. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 24, 2020 @JackQuaid92

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid's do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020 @HamillHimself

Trump: Rudy, we gotta beef up our legal team… bring back Mark Esper.



Rudy: But he was Defense Secretary not a defense attorney?



Trump: Four Seasons Total Landscape, the leaky dye job, Sidney Powell… we’re 1-34!!



Rudy: That’s better than the Jets.



Trump: Get me Randy Quaid. https://t.co/UsnCIijfPj — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 24, 2020 @BillyBaldwin

When you’re retweeting Randy Quaid, you’ve conceded. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 24, 2020 @andylassner

Randy Quaid....

Donald Trump is now bringing out his secret crazy weapon. #KidVicious🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) November 24, 2020 @kirkacevedo

Call me old fashioned but when the President of the United States retweets Randy Quaid during a Pandemic and an Economic Crisis its time for impeachment. #toolittletoolate https://t.co/xuaJS3A4dw — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) November 24, 2020 @TheLewisBlack