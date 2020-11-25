Singer Christina Perri Shares Loss of Baby Girl Who Was 'Born Silent'

Instagram

Christina Perri revealed she had a pregnancy loss in her third trimester.

The "Thousand Years" singer, 34, shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday on her Instagram and Twitter, saying she and her husband Paul Costabile "lost our baby girl."

"she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," Perri wrote alongside a photo of the parents holding the baby girl's hand.

Costabile shared the same image with the caption, "It's been a rough couple weeks and we're so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

The posts come just days after Perri announced the baby was being closely monitored, adding, "baby will still have some challenging issues when they arrive but hopefully i can stay pregnant a bit longer. love you all x."

hi everyone thank you for your love & prayers i’m able to go home and monitor baby closely. baby will still have some challenging issues when they arrive but hopefully i can stay pregnant a bit longer. love you all x — christina perri (@christinaperri) November 11, 2020 @christinaperri

In January, the singer said she and her husband, who share two-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, were "shocked and completely heartbroken" after they lost a baby at 11 weeks.

"I am so sad but not ashamed," Perri wrote on her social media at the time. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

"I am so sad but not discouraged," she added. "When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."

Earlier this month, she explained how the January miscarriage changed her views on pregnancy.