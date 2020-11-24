Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Talk Sharing Their Grief In First Joint Interview Since Pregnancy Loss

ABC

Teigen says Legend was "uncomfortable" taking the hospital room photos, as he explains why he felt "worried" about the pictures.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opened up about experiencing pregnancy loss in September, appearing on "Good Morning America" Tuesday to talk about how they're feeling now, how fans have helped them cope and why they decided to be so public with their grief.

The two were expecting another boy who they had named Jack, but after suffering complications, they lost the baby. The family shared photos from the hospital when they learned the news, putting their raw heartbreak out there for all their fans to see.

"I don't care if you were offended or disgusted," Teigen said of the images on GMA. "I understand it could be that way for people. It's designed for the people that were hurting. John was very uncomfortable taking them."

"She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment," added Legend. "I was like worried, I was like, 'I don't want to like commemorate this pain.' But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don't walk away with anything, you have this emptiness and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to him remember by."

While Teigen said she has given herself "permission to have complete and utter grief" following their loss, she added that "every day is different" and "when people ask me how I'm doing I always say, 'I'm okay -- today.'"

Both of them talked about the response they've seen from people praising them for being so open with their journey, as painful as it may be.

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people," said Legend. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

"Obviously it's so painful to go through something like this, as a woman -- something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of -- obviously there's a father involved," added Teigen. "The support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible."

Legend said it was especially moving to see such an "outpouring" of love during the pandemic, which he acknowledged has been "a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways."

"The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself," added Teigen. "As hard as it was, it is beautiful to see this side of it."

John said he and his wife are "stronger together than we've ever been before" after their loss. "I just know that I love my wife, more than ever. We've been through so many challenges together and they've made her stronger," he explained, "and I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy but I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family."

They both also praised their children -- 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles -- for helping them get through it. "You don't want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs," said Teigen, "It helps so much."