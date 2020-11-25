Halle Berry Lays the Smack Down After LisaRaye McCoy Suggests She's 'Bad in Bed'

Getty

Berry defends her bedroom prowess by suggesting McCoy take it up with her man -- and her fans were cracking up!

According to actress and former model LisaRaye McCoy, there was more truth to Halle Berry's infamous "Monster's Ball" sex scene than just a visceral character moment.

Powerful and controversial at the time for de-romanticizing the Hollywood sex scene and allowing Berry to look more human and real than most glamourized scenes, McCoy suggested on Fox Soul's "Cocktails with Queens" that it better represented Berry's truth.

"That's what they said," McCoy replied when pushed about saying Berry was a bit of a bore in the sack. "That's what I read. That's what I've heard. That's what they say."

In other words it was a lot of hearsay, but Berry wasn't here for it, taking to Twitter to defend herself from the unexpected attack on her sexual performance. How was your Thanksgiving Eve?

"Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my man @vanhunt he'll tell ya all y'all need ta know," tweeted Berry, citing her Grammy-winning boyfriend.

In truth, Berry was responding to the fact that the random speculation of the show's panel about various celebrity's in the sack put her name in media headlines. After discussing the real story of producer Hitmaka dishing on the women he'd been with, the panel moved into their fantasy speculation.

Toni Braxton was described by Syleena Johnson as someone "able to put it down with the amount of love songs this girl got," as an example. It was in the midst of a mad rush of chatter that McCoy threw out Berry might be "all [words] and no action," with nothing to back it up.

Nor did she ever say who the "they" was that she says she "said," "read," "heard" this claim about the actress.

After an initial fan backlash and when pressed, McCoy did try to clarify and backtrack a bit, saying, "I remember when 'Monster's Ball' was her love scene and they was trying say that that's how she is in bed. And it was like, no, it was a movie guys, what are you talking about?"

In fact after doing just this about what she "said," "read," "heard," McCoy said that could couldn't actually describe Berry's capabilities in this area because "I'm not gay nor am I bisexual." She then tried to say the rumors "disturbed" her "because Halle is beautiful. I don't have a problem with Halle. I love Halle."

In other words, Berry could have probably just sat this one out entirely and her reputation would have remained intact -- or actually, unknown, because who was out here saying anything about it before LisaRaye McCoy?

Nevertheless, fans were eating it up like a pre-holiday snack, getting both women's names trending on Twitter Wednesday night.

