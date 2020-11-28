Selena Gomez Fans Slam Saved By The Bell Reboot Over Kidney Transplant Jokes

"RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ" began trending on Twitter.

Selena Gomez fans were outraged after an episode of the Peacock reboot of "Saved by the Bell" appeared to mock the singer's kidney transplant.

In one scene, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney" was written on the wall of the locker room, while another scene had two characters arguing over the identity of the organ donor.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," said one student. "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it."

"Prove what? That you're an idiot," the other student commented. "It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends, like you and I were."

The backlash quickly grew online with "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ" trending on Twitter.

"I don't f--king care if it's a relevant tv show or a flopped one, making fun of someone else's health and someone's struggle will NEVER be okay! What f--ked up people would think this is funny in any way? This is absolutely disgusting & horrendous behavior!" posted one outraged fan.

Others took umbrage with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as one wrote, "@peacockTV You have no professional ethics. You should be ashamed to air a show where a person is mocked for their serious illness. It is not only offensive to Selena Gomez, but to all those who have had to go through a process as difficult as that."

Another added, "@peacockTV we demand an apology to @selenagomez for making fun of Selena's health issues. 5M - 10M people die from kidney diseases every year. Serious health issues should never be a joke. Stop using Selena's struggles for profit for your flop show."

Gomez has been open in the past about her 2017 kidney transplant, which was due to complications from lupus.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two friends holding hands next to each other in hospital beds. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

In September, she even showed off her scar from the surgery with an Instagram snap, writing, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

Keep reading for more reactions to the "Saved by the Bell" episode, below.

