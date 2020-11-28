Selena Gomez Fans Slam Saved By The Bell Reboot Over Kidney Transplant Jokes

Getty

"RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ" began trending on Twitter.

Selena Gomez fans were outraged after an episode of the Peacock reboot of "Saved by the Bell" appeared to mock the singer's kidney transplant.

In one scene, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney" was written on the wall of the locker room, while another scene had two characters arguing over the identity of the organ donor.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," said one student. "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it."

"Prove what? That you're an idiot," the other student commented. "It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends, like you and I were."

The backlash quickly grew online with "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ" trending on Twitter.

"I don't f--king care if it's a relevant tv show or a flopped one, making fun of someone else's health and someone's struggle will NEVER be okay! What f--ked up people would think this is funny in any way? This is absolutely disgusting & horrendous behavior!" posted one outraged fan.

. @peacockTV You have no professional ethics. You should be ashamed to air a show where a person is mocked for their serious illness. It is not only offensive to Selena Gomez, but to all those who have had to go through a process as difficult as that. — Selena Gomez Votes. (@SGVoteSquad) November 28, 2020 @SGVoteSquad

.@peacockTV we demand an apology to @selenagomez for making fun of Selena’s health issues. 5M - 10M people die from kidney diseases every year. Serious health issues should never be a joke. Stop using Selena’s struggles for profit for your flop show. pic.twitter.com/qkeMRs2rDT — Selena Gomez News (@musicfacts_sel) November 28, 2020 @musicfacts_sel

selena didn't almost die due to her disease and transplant for some fads to be laughing and mocking about it



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/shbBeZ0MVI — leo ❀ (@cagiseIena) November 28, 2020 @cagiseIena

Others took umbrage with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as one wrote, "@peacockTV You have no professional ethics. You should be ashamed to air a show where a person is mocked for their serious illness. It is not only offensive to Selena Gomez, but to all those who have had to go through a process as difficult as that."

Another added, "@peacockTV we demand an apology to @selenagomez for making fun of Selena's health issues. 5M - 10M people die from kidney diseases every year. Serious health issues should never be a joke. Stop using Selena's struggles for profit for your flop show."

Gomez has been open in the past about her 2017 kidney transplant, which was due to complications from lupus.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two friends holding hands next to each other in hospital beds. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

In September, she even showed off her scar from the surgery with an Instagram snap, writing, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."

Keep reading for more reactions to the "Saved by the Bell" episode, below.

selena suffered so much from lupus. she thought she will die in the surgery and even said goodbye to us. also she was really dying. her surgery was so critical. how can you be so cruel? RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/LzmTd85VJQ — ℳ (@obsessedwmarie) November 28, 2020 @obsessedwmarie

I don't fucking care if it's a relevant tv show or a flopped one, making fun of someone else's health and someone's struggle will NEVER be okay! What fucked up people would think this is funny in any way? This is absolutely disgusting & horrendous behavior!



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/mBx19pyjdw — ZAD (@Malik_Manoban) November 28, 2020 @Malik_Manoban

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020 @selenachartsbr

The "Saved By The Bell" series (2020) has several jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant in one episode, even things like" Does Selena Gomez have kidneys? " written on the walls.⁣

⁣@peacockTV 😑😒🚮 produce something educational not trash 👊👊⁣ — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) November 28, 2020 @_selenagomezecu

not only did that reboot of saved by the bell make jokes about Selena’s lupus experience and kidney transplant, they made digs at an old relationship and friendship that were both left on bad terms after she’s worked hard to move on from them.. that’s fucked up — • emily • (@Emzileenie) November 28, 2020 @Emzileenie

It’s the way selena gomez almost died when getting a kidney transplant and too many people joke about it doesn’t sit right with me. wether you like her or not pls have some respect.



to the writers at saved by the bell reboot I hope y’all rot in hell — ‏ً (@phiIIipasoo) November 28, 2020 @phiIIipasoo

selena's surgery lasted 9 hours due to complications, she broke an artery and they had to use a vein from her leg to build a new one to keep the kidney in place, she almost lost her life and people to this day still want to use this as a joke?



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ — blanca (@selsweeknd) November 28, 2020 @selsweeknd

I just saw this and I am deeply hurt by how insensitive people can be to whole heartedly WRITE and DISPLAY such things about someone who is dealing with something that incurable and Selena has to fight with it her entire life. I am SO disappointed.



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ. pic.twitter.com/YqLuKdb2v9 — rahul 🌿 (@selg_stan) November 28, 2020 @selg_stan