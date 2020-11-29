Katy Perry Slammed for Promoting Pro-Trump Father's Non-Partisan Clothing Line

Getty

Perry shared a commercial for his Nothing But American line while acknowledging that she and her preacher father have been at odds over the years.

Perhaps she thought it was extending the same sort of olive branch her father Keith appeared to be extending in his promotional video by sharing to her Instagram page, but Katy Perry immediately came under fire from her own fans.

This despite the fact that Perry's conservative father was specifically promoting a new product line under his Nothing But American brand that was seeking very pointedly and specifically to be non-partisan.

Sporting a t-shirt he designed himself that mimicked a typical ballot entry, the t-shirt has the Republican elephant and Democrat donkey with no checkmarks next to them, followed by an American flag that's been checked.

His message, as he states in the video is that "no matter what you believe, at the end of the day we’re all Americans."

Saying he was tired of the divide in the nation, and of losing family and friends over political beliefs, Keith said, "I designed this T-shirt because I want people to know that, even though you may have a different religion or political view than I do, I still will be there for you and I’ll still consider you my friend, my neighbor and my fellow America."

Just as his was a message of unity, Katy seemed to be acknowledging the divide in her own family with her post in support of this endeavor.

"We haven't always seen [eye to eye]," she captioned the video share. "But I'm proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this!"

Katy Perry, who has been rather vocally on the left side of the political aisle, understandably has many fans of the same ideology. And yet, it looks like they're not quite as ready to reach across the aisle and see the other side as anything other than the enemy, reconfirming the very divide Katy's father is talking about.

Among calls for her to delete the post, and pleas that this support from her is challenging her fans ability to continue to support her, Katy has thus far stood by her post, which remains shared to both her Instagram and Twitter feeds.

For the most part, their problem isn't' necessarily Keith's message, but the fact that he is a conservative and thus represents everything the Trump administration has done to outrage them over the past four years, not to mention conservative policies before that.

"baby ...no," commented one fan to her IG post, while another decided that the post was "very pro-Trump." Another fan told her, "This really ain't it."

"Delete this mess" and "delete this nonsense" were familiar refrains there, while one fan asked why she was "throwing [her] career down the toilet.

Many tried to explain that it didn't really matter what Keith was saying or promoting in his video, it's the fact he remains a conservative Trump supporter that is the problem.

"This is not about political differences," wrote one fan. "This is about human rights! This post is kinda disappointing tbh."

"Would rather not (re)connect with people who intentionally voted against my rights and immigrant family," wrote another. You can check out some of the Twitter reactions -- including a few in support of her intention -- below:

you need to realize it is YOUR PRIVILEGE being able to speak to your family even if they are republicans or conservatives. most of us feel threatened by those people so thats why you need to stop to spread the "love your conservative parents" propaganda. — aespa rainhas do pop (@teenagedrearn) November 27, 2020 @teenagedrearn

No one should ever feel threatened by family or unloved or unwanted and if you do I’m so sorry. But Katy has every right to love her parents. They gave her life and raised her. They love her. She’s just trying to spread love among everyone because it what she does ❤️ — 🌜🧘‍♀️🥀♟💲💲🧘‍♀️ (@MillsCrew88) November 27, 2020 @MillsCrew88

do you care about our mental health or not?? — sel (@chainedtosel) November 27, 2020 @chainedtosel

Damn you really woke up and said “fuck the few gay fans I have left” huh? — NOW ON TO GEORGIA! (@swiftiec13) November 27, 2020 @swiftiec13

also pls don't delete this tweet @katyperry. Don't let them have it — Fly boi (@Th3_f4gFlut3boY) November 27, 2020 @Th3_f4gFlut3boY

Pls delete even your fans can't defend this anymore — Henry (@HenryHvdson) November 27, 2020 @HenryHvdson

Exactly!! Everyone is always saying my political views shouldn't matter for our friendship, but they don't understand it does matter. It matters if you think I don't deserve rights and to me it matters if you think other minorities shouldn't have rights. — daf dr flop era (@dafgezegt) November 27, 2020 @dafgezegt

please mom...thats not how it works out there.... — manu (@morearly) November 27, 2020 @morearly

Katy I swear, how can we defend you from this?? Do you hate your career or what? Deleteeee — Alessia ⁷ ᵀˢ 💕 (@badtay23) November 27, 2020 @badtay23

and this is why you’ll never win a Grammy — ghost type ♌︎ (@dankingorb) November 28, 2020 @dankingorb

I’m very disappointed with you.

Love you soooo much, but I think sometimes you can't be neutral, you have to position yourself on the right side of history and your father goes against many of my ideals — Luis 🍀 (@reindensa) November 27, 2020 @reindensa

Girl I love you but this ain’t it. Saying we shouldn’t be divided isn’t gonna change anything until the republicans realize they vote against human rights. We can’t say we’re all Americans like we’re equal when the other side doesn’t want equality. — Jules ⚢ (@gaytsunamii) November 27, 2020 @gaytsunamii

Republicans kidnapped children, abandoned our allies, helped kill 10s of thousands by politicizing a pandemic & attending Trump rallies, are currently lying about the results of an election and spent 4 yrs wallowing in racism, misogyny & corruption



Put that on a t-shirt please — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 27, 2020 @riotwomennn

you need to remember you are privileged. the problem is much bigger than "opinions". most of us are oppressed in all ways possible by our parents and other conservatives. it's not about opinions when the subject is racism, lgbtphobia, sexism, xenophobia etc.. it's about LIVES — giulya (@cherrylicked) November 27, 2020 @cherrylicked

All this time I thought I didn't like some people because their hate towards BIPOC and LGBTQ+ peeps was inhumane and downright despicable, but it turns out it's cuz they have elephant symbol lol

We best friends now pic.twitter.com/ITkB5cB6fS — Frizzy🔶 (@KindofCurly) November 27, 2020 @KindofCurly

