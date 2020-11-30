Body of Houston Influencer Missing Since Thanksgiving Argument is Found

Facebook

Her naked body was found by a freeway — with no visible injuries.

The body of missing Houston influencer Alexis Sharkey has been found.

The 26-year-old had been missing since Thanksgiving Day after walking out following an argument, but never came back, her family say.

On Sunday, her heartbroken mother Stacey Clark Robinault announced on Facebook that her daughter had been found dead.

"It's with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found," she wrote.

"We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"

Robinault told Click2Houston that her daughter, who boasted more than 22k followers on Instagram, had last been in contact with her friends around 6PM on Thursday.

She said there had been an argument — but didn't say with whom — and that she had left without taking her car.

According to ABC13, a City of Houston public works employee found the naked body of a woman by Katy Freeway at 8AM Saturday morning, having spotted her feet beneath some bushes while driving past.

On Monday police confirmed the remains were Sharkey's. They believe the body had lain there overnight.

Investigators have yet to reveal the cause of death; however they said her body displayed no obvious sign of injury. They have not indicated whether they believe the death was an accident or foul play.

Making a tearful appeal for information on Saturday, her mother told the local news site the last time she had spoken to her daughter was on Wednesday, when they discussed plans for her to fly home for Christmas.

"(Thanksgiving) was a busy day on her end and our end and so it was just one of those passing, type of 'Love you' things," she recalled. "Then Friday... honestly, Friday got away. (It was a) busy day. We never talked, and then she went missing Friday night... and I have not seen her or heard from her since."

She said her daughter's husband Tom Sharkey had called on Saturday to say she was missing. "That's when, of course, any parent goes into full panic mode, and we have been ever since."

She said that while she didn't speak to Alexis every single day, she always had her phone with her, and always answered whenever she called... but this time she was being sent to voicemail.

"She has a close-knit group of friends and they've never known her to disappear, and I've never known her to not communicate when we reach out to her, ever."

Alexis moved to Houston with her husband in January. Because of Covid restrictions, her mom hadn't seen her since last Christmas.

Since the tragic news broke, Alexis' husband has been posting throwback pictures of the two together, including one of her in her wedding dress.

He also posted an Instagram story, lashing out at people who have been "talking crap", and insisting he has been assisting police in the investigation.

"I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support!" he wrote. "Others were waisting time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves!" [sic]