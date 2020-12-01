Puppy Vs Python Vs Puppy Mom Caught on Camera

YouTube

He almost died —and was saved — by wrapping.

A nine-week-old puppy very nearly became a snack for a hungry snake were it not for the quick actions of this mom.

Incredible video shot in Australia (of course) captured the moment a mother snatched her pet pup out of the jaws of a carpet python.

The CCTV footage shows Jasper playing in his Sippy Downs garden when the unseen predator darts out from beneath a chili bush and clamps its jaws on the dog's head.

Almost as quick, the python coils itself around the tiny dog and begins to squeeze the short life out of him.

Carpet pythons, which can grow more than 13ft in length, constrict their powerful bodies around their prey, crushing and asphyxiating them before consuming them — and it certainly seemed like that was the fate awaiting Jasper... until his mom turns up.

After an eternity-seeming 20 seconds of recording the helpless puppy getting crushed, the camera catches Michelle van Schouwen sprinting onto the scene to fight off the predator with the only weapon at hand: a Xmas wrapping paper cardboard tube.

Whacking the reptile on the head, she catches its attention, but quickly realizes it won't be enough to save her dog — so she takes matters into her own hands.

Fearlessly grabbing the snake by the tail, she tries to shake the pup free, even swinging it round the yard with the powerless pup still attached.

The battle of life and death continues around the corner out of sight of the camera, as the shadows show Michelle's young daughter Mikaela getting involved, as they try to pry the python off Jasper.

Finally, the python relents its grip, and gets tossed into the garden, lunchless.

"It was just panic, and I just I ran, and then I got to the end of the patio and then I just sort of froze and screamed, because I saw this snake, the python just wrapping all around him," Michelle told WIN News.

"So I sort of grabbed it and started moving, luckily I was near the head... it was just that panic, I was just spinning around."

"I just wanted to get rid of it and see what was happening with Jasper... as soon as he was released he just ran himself all the way back inside."

Her daughter added: "It was very tense... just adrenalin was in me, it kicked in and I just helped out."

"It felt so long that he was wrapped around him... I glad that we got to him in time."

Jasper only suffered a punctured ear and a bruised lung in the encounter, and has since fully recovered.