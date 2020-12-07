Meek Mill Tells Seven Kids Selling Water to Split $20, Twitter Incinerates Him

Instagram/Getty

He handed the crisp note out from the back of his $400k Rolls Royce, no less.

If the Meek shall inherit the Earth... he probably wouldn't share it.

Meek Mill is currently getting roasted on Twitter after posting a video of himself giving back to members of the community... approximately $2.85 a piece, that is.

The rapper posted a video of himself buying a bottle of water from a group of kids on an Atlanta Street for $20, before telling them to "split it".

They appreciated it they just hustling kids ..... https://t.co/QzUhJejGl0 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2020 @MeekMill

The Philly native shared the 30-second clip of the encounter on his Instagram stories, branding the children "Atl RUNTZ".

Cruising in his $400k Rolls Royce and dripping in bling, the driver hands over the crisp $20 note and demands to know what good cause the altruistic donation is supporting, to which one of the kids very honestly replies: "water hustling".

The other kids then try to offload more water for the same price, but Meek replies: "Man y'all gotta split that money man, it's $20," before driving off.

Meek rebuffed claims he was being stingy; when one site reported the kids weren't happy about the $20, he insisted: "They appreciated it they just hustling kids....."

But that did not stop Twitter incinerating him.

"You're the main one screaming 'give back to the community,' but your frugal ass wanna give young boys who look like you only $20 while flexing in a luxury car w/ expensive jewelry," one tweet with over 2,300 likes read. "You're a joke. And the epitome of performative activism."

"All imma say is ... them same n----- brag about how much money they throw at strippers, but kids selling water is where you start budgeting? BIG LOL" another added.

Mostly though, people just laughed:

Meek Mill is driving around Atlanta in a 400k car, Saw a few kids hustling waters and gave them 20 dollars and told them to split it. 6-8 kids splitting 20 dollars.



20 dollars 😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m52ifzwERT — Karlton (@KarltonMARZ) December 6, 2020 @KarltonMARZ

All imma say is ... them same n*ggas brag about how much money they throw at strippers, but kids selling water is where you start budgeting? BIG LOL https://t.co/cJ5Mb7tyrm — You gotta pay me... (@TheRealDrePapi) December 7, 2020 @TheRealDrePapi

.@MeekMill you’re the main one screaming “give back to the community,” but your frugal ass wanna give young boys who look like you only $20 while flexing in a luxury car w/ expensive jewelry. You’re a joke. And the epitome of performative activism. https://t.co/H9HAyJNtnI — ✘ (@stonyfrmdabronx) December 6, 2020 @stonyfrmdabronx

